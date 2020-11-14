Chyna is arguably the most dominant woman to ever compete in the WWE ring. Billed as "The Ninth Wonder of the World”, Chyna was a founding member of the iconic stable, Degeneration X.

Chyna's legacy stands the test of time

She made her WWE debut on Feb. 16, 1997, at the pay per view event, In Your House, where she attacked Marlena during Triple H's match with Goldust. Later, Chyna became The Cerebral Assassin's bodyguard and muscle for Degeneration X. The WWE Hall of Famer had an incredible physique that allowed her to match the strength of male wrestlers.

Chyna defeated Ivory to win the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 17. She later vacated the title and left WWE (then WWF) on Nov. 30, 2001, to pursue an acting career. Despite the turmoils Chyna went through after her departure from WWE, her legacy and dominant performance weren't tainted as she is recognized as one of the all-time greats. Here are three reasons why Chyna may be the greatest female wrestler of all time.