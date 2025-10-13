3 Reasons why CM Punk became the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw a number-one contender Triple-Threat Match between LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso for Seth Rollins's World Heavyweight Championship.The bout was an intense battle between former champions. The Best in the World won the number-one contender match and has finally become the rightful contender for Rollins' title.In this article, we will examine three reasons why the Second City Saint won the number one contender's bout:#3. To set up the betrayalFollowing the main event bout, Seth Rollins, alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, came out and attacked Jey Uso, LA Knight, and then targeted CM Punk.However, in a shocking moment, Bron Breakker speared Rollins, and Reed followed with a Tsunami, and laid The Visionary out. Punk winning could be set up for The Vision's shake-up. #2. The Shield 2.0In an off-air footage, The Best in the World ran in with a steel chair inside the ring to save his bitter enemy, against The Vision. This betrayal would lead to a new alignment between Punk and Rollins.The Visionary could reform &quot;Shield&quot; this time with Roman Reigns and CM Punk and go into an all-out war against The Vision on WWE RAW. The Second City Saint, being a number-one contender, would put him directly in the storyline.#1. To regain the WWE titlePunk won the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Gunther at the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event, but he lost his gold strap in minutes as Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and won the title.Since then, Punk has been after regaining his title. However, now he could finally reclaim the championship, taking advantage of Seth's fallout with The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.That said, fans' sights are set on the Triple H-led creative team and what plans they may have in store for the Punk as the number-one contender on the red brand.