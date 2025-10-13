  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 3 Reasons why CM Punk became the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

3 Reasons why CM Punk became the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 13, 2025 19:38 GMT
CM Punk is former WWE Champion! [Credits: WWE.Com ]
CM Punk is former WWE Champion! [Photo Credits: WWE.com]

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw a number-one contender Triple-Threat Match between LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso for Seth Rollins's World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

The bout was an intense battle between former champions. The Best in the World won the number-one contender match and has finally become the rightful contender for Rollins' title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In this article, we will examine three reasons why the Second City Saint won the number one contender's bout:

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

#3. To set up the betrayal

Following the main event bout, Seth Rollins, alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, came out and attacked Jey Uso, LA Knight, and then targeted CM Punk.

However, in a shocking moment, Bron Breakker speared Rollins, and Reed followed with a Tsunami, and laid The Visionary out. Punk winning could be set up for The Vision's shake-up.

Ad

#2. The Shield 2.0

In an off-air footage, The Best in the World ran in with a steel chair inside the ring to save his bitter enemy, against The Vision. This betrayal would lead to a new alignment between Punk and Rollins.

The Visionary could reform "Shield" this time with Roman Reigns and CM Punk and go into an all-out war against The Vision on WWE RAW. The Second City Saint, being a number-one contender, would put him directly in the storyline.

Ad

#1. To regain the WWE title

Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Gunther at the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event, but he lost his gold strap in minutes as Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and won the title.

Since then, Punk has been after regaining his title. However, now he could finally reclaim the championship, taking advantage of Seth's fallout with The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

That said, fans' sights are set on the Triple H-led creative team and what plans they may have in store for the Punk as the number-one contender on the red brand.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications