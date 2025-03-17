3 Reasons why CM Punk missed WWE RAW this week

CM Punk missed this week's episode of RAW in Brussels, Belgium. The Best in the World competed in a massive Steel Cage match against Seth Rollins in Madison Square Garden last week.

Both men tore each other apart with everything they had before Roman Reigns made his way out to pull Rollins out of the cage and unleash an attack on him. This resulted in The Visionary getting the victory. The Tribal Chief continued to attack his former Shield brother before officials came out to stop Reigns.

Further, Reigns saw Paul Heyman checking on The Second City Siant in the ring, which led to the OTC spearing CM Punk and standing tall. This week's episode of RAW featured Seth Rollins calling both men out, but Reigns and Punk were not present for the show.

The OG Bloodline member will return on this week's SmackDown in Italy, and Punk took to his social media and announced that he will be on the Friday Night show. Rollins also revealed that he was going to Italy to confront both men.

Let's check out a few reasons why Punk missed RAW this week.

#3. CM Punk and Seth Rollins face-to-face always end with a brawl

CM Punk and Seth Rollins hate each other, and their wrath is witnessed by the brawl both men have almost every week. If both Punk and Rollins came face-to-face once again after a brutal Steel Cage match last week, things could have ended with the same result.

With Adam Pearce already having a tough evening, another brawl could have led to the official punishing someone in frustration. This could have been why CM Punk missed this week's episode of RAW.

#2. CM Punk lost the Steel Cage match last week

The Best in the World had an incredible match against The Visionary last week on the red brand. However, the show's ending moments saw Roman Reigns appear out of nowhere to pull Seth Rollins out of the cage.

With Rollins' feet hitting the floor first, he was named the winner of the match. After a massive loss to The Visionary, CM Punk could have taken a couple of days off to clear his mind before returning to the company.

#1. Punk is already advertised for SmackDown this week

The Second City Saint is set to make an appearance in Bologna in a face-to-face interaction with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Both men have already been advertised for the show, and as mentioned, Seth Rollins announced his appearance during the segment. This will be Reigns' first time appearing on the blue brand since Rollins took him out at Royal Rumble.

This could have been a possible reason for Punk missing the red brand episode this week, as he is set to appear on SmackDown this week in Italy and then on Monday Night RAW next week in Glasgow. Time will tell what Triple H has in store for all three men next.

