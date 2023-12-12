3 Reasons why CM Punk signed with WWE RAW

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk finalized his decision by signing with Adam Pearce as the newest member of Monday Night RAW. However, this decision didn't come without its share of drama, as The Best in the World found himself in an unexpected confrontation with Seth Rollins.

The culmination of this segment came with another massive announcement. CM Punk announced his entry into next year's Men's Royal Rumble match. Now that Punk is an exclusive member of the red brand, tensions are already escalating with his signing under Pearce.

With that said, let's discuss three reasons why the Voice of Voiceless signed with WWE RAW.

#3. CM Punk might choose RAW to feud with Seth Rollins

One of the significant reasons behind the Best in the World choosing the red brand could be none other than Seth Rollins. The Visionary has targeted Punk in every conceivable way since he arrived in the Stamford-based promotion.

It's plausible that Seth Rollins's actions weighed on Punk's mind, influencing his decision to choose Monday Night RAW over the other brands. As Punk signed with RAW, he was immediately confronted by the World Heavyweight Champion, a clear tease about a potential clash between these two in the near future.

#2. Punk might get some special offer from Adam Pearce

Before signing his contract with the RAW General Manager, the Best in the World also revealed that he received a lucrative offer from Pearce, which was better than offers from managers of the other brands.

It is possible that Adam Pearce might have some secret, special offer for him to sign with RAW, which could be disclosed later in the storyline. This will surely add more anticipation to the upcoming plans for the Best in the World.

#1. Randy Orton might be another reason

CM Punk's decision to choose Monday Night RAW might have been influenced by Randy Orton as well. Both Randy Orton and CM Punk made their return at Survivor Series: WarGames as free agents.

However, The Viper had already made up his mind and signed with SmackDown. It's possible that the company wanted to have both of their megastars on separate brands, leading to CM Punk ending up with the RAW brand.

Additionally, while signing with Adam Pearce, Punk also revealed that he wants to finish the story from where he started, which appears to be another reason behind his RAW contract.

