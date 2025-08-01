3 Reasons why CM Punk vs. Gunther is headlining WWE SummerSlam Night One

By Love Verma
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:06 GMT
CM Punk vs Gunther will main event SummerSlam night 1. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; Instagram]
CM Punk vs. Gunther will main event SummerSlam Night One. [Image credits: WWE.com & Instagram]

Finally, it's confirmed that CM Punk vs. Gunther will be the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025. Earlier, there was confusion about the headline of Night One, as the tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will also take place on the same night.

Ad

Meanwhile, just a few hours ago, in an interview with ESPN MMA, The Best in the World confirmed that his match against The Ring General will headline The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Punk vs. Gunther is the main event at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2.

#3. A title change might be in the plan

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Usually, when WWE focuses on a match other than Roman Reigns, they likely have a surprise planned. This increases the chance that Punk vs. Gunther might see a title change, which could be why it will headline the first night of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

It's possible that The Voice of the Voiceless could finally become the World Champion and start his first title reign since returning to WWE.

Ad

#2. Seth Rollins' return might unfold

Ad

Another reason why The Second City Saint vs. The Ring General title match is main eventing SummerSlam could be due to the potential return of Seth Rollins. Even though The Visionary suffered a real-life injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, his return timeline has not been disclosed yet.

This means The Architect can shock the WWE Universe at any moment, and it seems SummerSlam Night One also has a slim chance to see Rollins' comeback.

Ad

Seth Rollins may not only return but also attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new World Champion.

#1. To elevate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Ad

Gunther is carrying the World Heavyweight Championship in the best way possible. In his previous reign, too, he carried the title and elevated his status in the Stamford-based promotion. By putting Gunther vs. Punk as the headline for SummerSlam Saturday, it seems that WWE wants to elevate the World title further.

Even when CM Punk revealed that his match would be the main event of SummerSlam Night One, he emphasized that headlining the PLE is important not only for him and Gunther but also for the World Heavyweight Title.

So, these could be three reasons why The Best in the World vs. The Ring General match will be the main event of SummerSlam 2025 despite having the OTC match on the card.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications