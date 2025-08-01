3 Reasons why CM Punk vs. Gunther is headlining WWE SummerSlam Night One

Finally, it's confirmed that CM Punk vs. Gunther will be the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025. Earlier, there was confusion about the headline of Night One, as the tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will also take place on the same night.Meanwhile, just a few hours ago, in an interview with ESPN MMA, The Best in the World confirmed that his match against The Ring General will headline The Biggest Party of the Summer.In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Punk vs. Gunther is the main event at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2.#3. A title change might be in the planUsually, when WWE focuses on a match other than Roman Reigns, they likely have a surprise planned. This increases the chance that Punk vs. Gunther might see a title change, which could be why it will headline the first night of The Biggest Party of the Summer. It's possible that The Voice of the Voiceless could finally become the World Champion and start his first title reign since returning to WWE.#2. Seth Rollins' return might unfoldAnother reason why The Second City Saint vs. The Ring General title match is main eventing SummerSlam could be due to the potential return of Seth Rollins. Even though The Visionary suffered a real-life injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, his return timeline has not been disclosed yet.This means The Architect can shock the WWE Universe at any moment, and it seems SummerSlam Night One also has a slim chance to see Rollins' comeback.Seth Rollins may not only return but also attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new World Champion.#1. To elevate the WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipGunther is carrying the World Heavyweight Championship in the best way possible. In his previous reign, too, he carried the title and elevated his status in the Stamford-based promotion. By putting Gunther vs. Punk as the headline for SummerSlam Saturday, it seems that WWE wants to elevate the World title further.Even when CM Punk revealed that his match would be the main event of SummerSlam Night One, he emphasized that headlining the PLE is important not only for him and Gunther but also for the World Heavyweight Title.So, these could be three reasons why The Best in the World vs. The Ring General match will be the main event of SummerSlam 2025 despite having the OTC match on the card.