3 reasons why CM Punk will win the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber

CM Punk will probably appear in the last Elimination Chamber match of his WWE career on March 1, and there's no reason to believe that he is coming out without a victory. While Punk couldn't win the Royal Rumble, thanks to a stunning elimination by Logan Paul, The Straight Edge Superstar defeated Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Punk will compete in the steel structure against five other men - John Cena, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. Even though John Cena has already claimed that he will win the Chamber match and march on to the main event of WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes, Punk won't let that happen.

This listicle will enumerate three reasons why CM Punk will be the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in 2025.

#3. Last chance to main event WrestleMania

If there's one unaccomplished dream of CM Punk in WWE, it's main eventing WrestleMania. It was one of the biggest reasons why he walked out of the company back in 2014 when the promotion denied him the opportunity, which according to him, he rightly deserved. He got so bitter towards WWE that he didn't look back for nearly a decade.

Things changed in 2023 when Triple H got in control of the creatives and brought Punk back. Punk's merriment, however, was short-lived as he suffered an injury at Royal Rumble 2024 and was out of action for the next six months. This is perhaps the last chance for Punk.

He is 46 years old and there's not much time left for his in-ring career. Even if he doesn't retire from wrestling by next year, Punk will probably not get as close to a WrestleMania main event as he is today. Thereby, Triple H can truly give Punk his due so that he goes on to the main event of WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes.

#2. CM Punk has all the reasons to win the fight

Even though there will be five other strong competitors for Punk inside the Chamber, The Straight Edge Superstar has all the reasons to win the fight. Logan Paul has earlier said that he wanted to have a WrestleMania match against John Cena in his career. The Maverick can thereby pull a stunner by eliminating Cena in the Chamber match by using foul means and later feud against him at 'Mania.

Similarly, it is rumored that WWE is planning for a major feud between McIntyre and Damian Priest for WrestleMania 41. The two might go out against each other and McIntyre can eliminate Priest, taking revenge for what happened at the Rumble. Further, since The Scottish Warrior won last year's Chamber match, it is unlikely that he will win this year's also.

Seth Rollins too is expected to be eliminated by CM Punk since the two also have a bitter history. In the end, it could be Punk standing tall as the winner in the Elimination Chamber match.

#1. Once in a lifetime mega rivalry with Cody Rhodes

CM Punk has never been involved in a major feud with Cody Rhodes. The two did square off in a singles contest twice in 2008, but that was way back when Rhodes was a mid-card superstar and a heel as well.

Since Cody's return to WWE, he has feuded with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Gunther, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens but not with CM Punk.

It would be no less than a cinematic experience if Punk wins the Elimination Chamber match and starts cutting fiery promos against Rhodes. The WWE Universe saw a glimpse of what could be possible a few weeks ago on WWE RAW when Punk addressed Cody before the Royal Rumble, promising to take his title after winning the Rumble.

It would be equally magical for the fans and Punk if he manages to beat Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and becomes the WWE Champion for the third time in his career.

