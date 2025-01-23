Logan Paul to sow the seeds for his WrestleMania match against John Cena on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances 

Logan Paul is returning to WWE TV on the January 27th, 2025 episode of WWE RAW. His last appearance for the company was SummerSlam 2024 where he lost the United States Championship to LA Knight.

On the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, The Maverick can return with the intention of calling out 16-time world champion John Cena. Logan Paul has already claimed that The Champ has no chance of winning the Royal Rumble men's match, which can be the initial point of confrontation between the superstars.

The former United States Champion can claim that The Leader of Cenation is in over his head for thinking he can win the Royal Rumble match. The Maverick can also express that his return is a much bigger deal than John Cena's. The Champ could come out to the arena to let him know they can settle their differences in the ring rather than by taking verbal shots at each other.

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Furthermore, Paul can announce himself for the 30-men bout at Royal Rumble as well. This will help with having both Paul and Cena in the ring at the same time, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come during their singles rivalry following the premium live event.

Logan Paul's opinion about wrestling John Cena

The Champ is an absolute legend in the business and has recently always been up for taking a loss if it means pushing a younger talent forward. Given this is his retirement tour, Cena will work with anyone he believes deserves the push.

Coming to Logan Paul, he is a brilliant performer. He has given us moments in the ring that aren't easy to accomplish even for seasoned veterans. Undoubtedly, a match between Paul and Cena would be quite a treat for the WWE Universe. Furthermore, Logan Paul has revealed that he would definitely love to wrestle The Leader of Cenation.

"I'd love to wrestle John. I'm good at giving these Legends a final, like, showing them who's the boss [laughs]. Nah, no, it'd be an honor to wrestle John Cena. What a guy!"

It remains to be seen how WWE moves forward with Paul once he returns to TV next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback