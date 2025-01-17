"It'd be an honor to wrestle John Cena," declares major WWE heel

John Cena's final run in WWE is set to conclude at the end of 2025 with a massive Farewell Tour. Amidst a wave of superstars eager to share the ring with the legendary figure, Logan Paul recently made a bold declaration.

During RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, The Franchise Player addressed the rumors circulating about his potential opponents, which included Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and others. Cena then announced his participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

On his YouTube channel, The Maverick stated that he would be honored to wrestle John Cena in a one-on-one match. He jokingly mentioned his experience in giving Legends a taste of his skills, implying that he could teach the multi-time WWE World Champion a lesson.

"I'd love to wrestle John. I'm good at giving these Legends a final, like, showing them who's the boss [laughs]. Nah, no, it'd be an honor to wrestle John Cena. What a guy!" said Logan Paul. [From 03:38 to 03:48]

Wrestling veteran confidently predicts John Cena will win another WWE World Championship

The Face That Runs the Place currently holds a record of 16 World Championships, tying him with the legendary Ric Flair. Recently, veteran wrestler Buff Bagwell made a bold prediction that John Cena will surpass this record.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Buff Bagwell declared his unwavering belief in The Cenation Leader breaking the WWE Hall of Famer's record of 16 World Title reigns, even going as far as saying he would bet his life on it:

"If he [John Cena] is at 16 [world title reigns], and a 100% Ric Flair is at 16, then 100%, he will be the 17th time World Heavyweight Champion. Yeah, no doubt about it. [sic] I would bet my life as in his contract. Absolutely, I would say I'd bet my life as in this contract," he said.

It will be intriguing to see whether WWE greenlights a potential John Cena vs. Logan Paul match this year.

While using any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Logan Paul's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

