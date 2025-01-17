[WATCH] Logan Paul's honest reaction to John Cena's massive claim on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere

WWE Superstars John Cena and Logan Paul were both present at RAW's Netflix premiere. A new video showcases The Maverick's candid reaction to the legend's bold claim regarding the 2025 Royal Rumble.

On the January 6 edition of the red brand, The Cenation Leader announced his participation in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. Moreover, he claimed to win the multi-man over-the-top-rope elimination match and potentially become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

During John Cena's promo, The Ultimate Influencer was present in the crowd. The former WWE United States Champion recently shared a video on his YouTube channel showcasing behind-the-scenes footage from RAW's Netflix debut episode.

Trending

In the video, when The Franchise Player declared that he would win the Royal Rumble, Logan Paul responded with disbelief, stating, "It is impossible, John," and "This guy is crazy."

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Check out the full video below [From 08:48 to 09:07]:

Logan Paul comments on facing John Cena in WWE

Last month, there were reports of The Face That Runs The Place facing Logan Paul in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, WWE management reportedly opposed the idea, and the plan was subsequently discarded.

Well, irrespective of that, in the same YouTube video on his channel, The Maverick stated that he would be honored to wrestle John Cena. He playfully acknowledged his tendency to assert his dominance over wrestling legends in the ring.

"I'd love to wrestle John. I'm good at giving these legends a final, like, showing them who's the boss [laughs]. Nah, no, it'd be an honor to wrestle John Cena. What a guy!" he said.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul has already faced formidable opponents in the ring, including Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Whether the 29-year-old star will have the opportunity to clash with John Cena before the latter's retirement at the end of this year remains to be seen.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Logan Paul's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback