3 reasons why Cody Rhodes appeared on recent WWE SmackDown

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes made an unexpected appearance despite being a RAW star. Not only did he appear backstage with Nick Aldis, but The American Nightmare also intervened to rescue LA Knight from a post-match assault orchestrated by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline.

This unannounced appearance on Friday Nights ahead of Survivor Series WarGames adds anticipation and excitement among fans. With that being said, let's discuss three reasons why Cody Rhodes appeared on the latest episode of the blue brand.

#3. Cody Rhodes might be in search of a fifth participant for his WarGames team

One potential reason behind Cody's surprise visit might be his quest to find a fifth member for the upcoming WarGames match against The Judgment Day. With Drew McIntyre's recent heel turn and alignment with the villainous faction, it appears they already have their fifth member in the form of The Scottish Warrior.

Therefore, The American Nightmare might have been on SmackDown to formally seek permission from Nick Aldis to enlist a blue brand star for his WarGames team. Also, as Rhodes rescued LA Knight from the post-match assault, he might be one of the contenders for Team Cody.

#2. To renew his rivalry against The Bloodline

Another conceivable reason for the RAW star's appearance could be to reignite his rivalry with the Samoan faction. For those unaware, Cody Rhodes has already been vocal about aiming for a top spot at WrestleMania 40, even with the potential participation of The Rock in the marquee event.

Therefore, Cody's surprise appearance on the blue brand might be a strategic move by the company to revive his feud with The Bloodline. Having him rescue LA Knight could serve as a way to plant the seeds for a future rematch between Cody and Roman Reigns.

#1. To add a major twist to Survivor Series WarGames

Another plausible reason for Cody's appearance on the recent SmackDown could be to introduce a significant twist to the upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series 2023. The potential scenario that might unfold due to Cody's appearance could involve The Bloodline launching an assault on him during the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. This could lead to Cody being unable to participate in the WarGames match.

Additionally, another conceivable scenario might see Nick Aldis penalizing Cody Rhodes for his actions on the recent SmackDown. This penalty could potentially impact his involvement in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series.

