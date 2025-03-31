3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes laid out John Cena on WWE RAW

During the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, John Cena & Cody Rhodes came face to face again. However, this time, their verbal exchange turned into a physical altercation when The American Nightmare laid out the Franchise Player with a Cross Rhodes.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why the Undisputed WWE Champion laid out the 16x World Champion on RAW this week.

#3. WWE wants to put Cody Rhodes over John Cena

One of the primary reasons could be WWE's intention to put Cody Rhodes over John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare is one of the biggest babyface stars in the Stamford-based promotion right now. However, his feud against Cena has been generating better positive reactions for him with the live crowd.

So, with this, it's probable that Triple H might want to put Rhodes over Cena, and this could be why he laid out the Franchise Player in their recent physical altercation.

#2. To subtly confirm John Cena's WrestleMania 41 victory

This week's edition of RAW on Netflix was the last episode of the red brand on which John Cena is advertised to make his appearance ahead of WrestleMania 41. Usually, we have seen the star who got laid out on his final appearance before the PLE emerge as a victor at the big event.

So, with the Franchise Player getting laid out, it appears that WWE wants to subtly confirm that Cena is winning at the Showcase of the Immortals and will be leaving as a 17-time World Champion.

#1. To trigger The Rock's return

Since Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock was first mentioned on RAW on Netflix this week when Cody Rhodes pointed out how Cena sold his soul to the Final Boss. So, as Cena is not advertised to appear on the road to WrestleMania following this show, the actions of Cody Rhodes might trigger the return of The Rock.

Also, as The American Nightmare has mentioned the People's Champion after weeks of anticipation, it's possible that Rhodes laid out Cena to send a message to the Rock, too. In his next appearance, Rhodes might call out the Hollywood star by stating that he turned down the Franchise Player already and now wants to put his hands on The Rock.

A development like this will allow WWE to keep a substantial buzz for Cena vs Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

