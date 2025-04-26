3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes missed WWE SmackDown

This week marked the first episode of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. The Show of Shows ended with a bang. On the main event, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to become the record-breaking 17-time world champion.

The American Nightmare’s title reign ended at 378 days. Since losing his championship to Cena, Cody Rhodes hasn’t made any public appearances. He has seemingly gone on a post-Mania hiatus.

Surprisingly, Cody Rhodes was billed as the advertised superstar for the latest episode of SmackDown. However, he didn’t attend the show, breaking his record of consistency.

This listicle will speculate on three potential reasons why Cody Rhodes didn’t appear on SmackDown:

#3. Randy Orton vs John Cena for WWE Backlash

The WWE officially confirmed that John Cena would defend his championship against his arch-rival Randy Orton at the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event. The Viper RKO’d Cena on the RAW after WrestleMania, laying the foundation for their match-up.

Cody Rhodes may have kept himself away so Cena and Orton could build their rivalry for the event. Fans could entirely focus on them; his involvement would divide the audience between the two babyfaces and ruin both storylines. The American Nightmare could return immediately once the Cena-Orton saga concludes.

#2. Cody Rhodes must be disappointed in his loss

Heading into WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes was confident against 2025 Elimination Chamber winner John Cena.

However, tables were quickly turned as John Cena used heel tactics, low-blowed Rhodes, and hit him with the title, pinning him to become the new champion.

The American Nightmare is the ultimate babyface superstar and represents his fans whenever he competes inside the squared circle. Rhodes was visibly upset after his loss as he left the building alongside his wife and refused to speak on camera.

He could be embarrassed in kayfabe for disappointing the WWE universe as he lost his championship to heel John Cena at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and might need some time to gather himself.

#1. Cody Rhodes has taken time off

The American Nightmare hasn’t been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Rhodes was a fighting champion throughout his reign. He was among the most active superstars in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 39-year-old superstar competed on almost every weekly show, attended premium live events, and participated in overseas tours and house shows.

He might have needed some time off to spend with his family. It appears that post-Mania WWE has granted Cody Rhodes a break for a while and booked Cena vs. Orton for the next event.

