3 Reasons Cody Rhodes missed WWE SmackDown

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre finally address why he attacked Cody Rhodes last week. He said that Rhodes provoked the fight, despite their bout ending in a disqualification. The American Nightmare struck him at the announcer's table and ring-post, which led him to defend himself, and the rest is history.Moreover, the Scotsman also claimed that WWE was scared to admit that Cody Rhodes was hurt from the beating he had given him last week. The Stamford-based company subtly acknowledged the fact as the commentary team revealed they hadn't heard about Rhodes' health. However, his return is uncertain at this point.In this listicle, we will examine three potential reasons why The American Nightmare missed the latest edition of SmackDown:#3. WWE has just started the build of this feudThe saga between Rhodes and McIntyre began at the post-SummerSlam edition of Friday Night SmackDown, when The Scottish Warrior connected with a vicious Claymore kick on The American Nightmare, crashing his head into the announcer's desk.WWE may have kept Rhodes off the television to ultimately raise the heat for this new rivalry between Drew and Cody. The company certainly has enough material to pull from, as the two stars share a deep history in WWE, from their days together as tag team champions.#2. Babyface sympathyCody Rhodes is undoubtedly the biggest babyface in the Stamford-based promotion today, and the company continues to keep its faith in him as the top face of the company.McIntyre's brutal attack on The American Nightmare was perfect for a new Undisputed WWE Championship feud on the blue brand. The two are on a collision course and would clash next, as it appears to be now, at Clash in Paris.The 40-year-old champion would gain babyface sympathy with this injury angle and his absence from the show, raising the stakes in the feud.#1. Pushing the title match for another PLEThe next premium live event is Clash in Paris 2025, and the card is already stacked with major matches, which also includes a Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk.That said, with one major title bout already on the card, WWE might push this massive championship bout further, maybe for the rumored Bad Blood PLE or Crown Jewel 2025.