3 Reasons Cody Rhodes missed WWE SmackDown

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 16, 2025 05:37 GMT
Cody Rhodes is current Undisputed WWE Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre finally address why he attacked Cody Rhodes last week. He said that Rhodes provoked the fight, despite their bout ending in a disqualification. The American Nightmare struck him at the announcer's table and ring-post, which led him to defend himself, and the rest is history.

Ad

Moreover, the Scotsman also claimed that WWE was scared to admit that Cody Rhodes was hurt from the beating he had given him last week. The Stamford-based company subtly acknowledged the fact as the commentary team revealed they hadn't heard about Rhodes' health. However, his return is uncertain at this point.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In this listicle, we will examine three potential reasons why The American Nightmare missed the latest edition of SmackDown:

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

#3. WWE has just started the build of this feud

The saga between Rhodes and McIntyre began at the post-SummerSlam edition of Friday Night SmackDown, when The Scottish Warrior connected with a vicious Claymore kick on The American Nightmare, crashing his head into the announcer's desk.

Ad

WWE may have kept Rhodes off the television to ultimately raise the heat for this new rivalry between Drew and Cody. The company certainly has enough material to pull from, as the two stars share a deep history in WWE, from their days together as tag team champions.

#2. Babyface sympathy

Cody Rhodes is undoubtedly the biggest babyface in the Stamford-based promotion today, and the company continues to keep its faith in him as the top face of the company.

Ad

McIntyre's brutal attack on The American Nightmare was perfect for a new Undisputed WWE Championship feud on the blue brand. The two are on a collision course and would clash next, as it appears to be now, at Clash in Paris.

The 40-year-old champion would gain babyface sympathy with this injury angle and his absence from the show, raising the stakes in the feud.

#1. Pushing the title match for another PLE

The next premium live event is Clash in Paris 2025, and the card is already stacked with major matches, which also includes a Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk.

That said, with one major title bout already on the card, WWE might push this massive championship bout further, maybe for the rumored Bad Blood PLE or Crown Jewel 2025.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications