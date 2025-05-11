  • home icon
3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes did not return at WWE Backlash 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified May 11, 2025 05:22 GMT
Cody Rhodes is absent from WWE since WrestleMania 41! (Credits: WWE.Com & WWE India X)
Cody Rhodes is absent from WWE since WrestleMania 41! (Credits: WWE.Com & WWE India X)

John Cena has taken the WWE Universe by storm as he defeated Randy Orton at Backlash 2025 during their “One Last Time” bout. Perhaps fans already predicted that The Cenation Leader would retain his title.

Experts and pundits highly anticipated Cody Rhodes’ return in St. Louis, as many felt it would be the best launching pad for The American Nightmare’s comeback. The 39-year-old superstar hasn’t been seen on television since he lost his championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

In this article, we look at three possible reasons why Cody Rhodes did not return at WWE Backlash 2025 despite significant hype:

#3. John Cena may have other lineups

John Cena’s retirement tour has been spectacular so far, and the WWE Universe is eager to witness a variety of opponents compete against the Last Real Champion. Cody Rhodes’ saga against Cena would seemingly put a full stop to Cena’s run, which might explain why the Stamford-based promotion hasn’t pulled the trigger.

Moreover, CM Punk shared a cryptic Instagram story hinting at potentially facing John Cena next. Money in the Bank 2025 is the upcoming PLE, and the Stamford-based promotion will host the event, where Punk and Cena have a memorable history. Fans could soon revisit another iconic feud.

#2. Cody Rhodes needs more rest before he returns to WWE full-time

The American Nightmare has been a workhorse since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022. He has been part of some of the most entertaining storylines. Cody Rhodes ended Roman Reigns’ iconic title reign at WrestleMania 40.

Even after becoming the Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes appeared every single week on the shows, competed in every PLE, and participated in multiple house shows; he undoubtedly needed some time off. There is a chance that the company has granted the 39-year-old superstar a longer layoff before he finally returns to his full-time gig.

#1. WWE may have wanted to make The American Nightmare’s return unpredictable

WWE under Triple H’s creative regime has seen multiple unpredictable returns and comebacks that no one anticipated. CM Punk’s return and John Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 are some key examples.

Rhodes' return at Backlash 2025 was more predictable and wouldn’t have been a true surprise. The American Nightmare could make a shocking return at Money in the Bank 2025 or any random episode of RAW and SmackDown, creating a perfect, unpredictable comeback.

By Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
