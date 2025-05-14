3 reasons why Cody Rhodes is returning on WWE SmackDown this week

Cody Rhodes hasn’t been seen on WWE television since he lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Following his loss at The Show of Shows, The American Nightmare went away quietly with his wife and denied speaking to anyone.

Cody Rhodes reportedly took a break from his demanding WWE schedule, as he has been a workhorse for the company, appearing on almost every show. For long, he was the face of the company, driving his tour bus to every venue where the promotion demanded his presence. Many have agreed that he is currently on a well-deserved break. However, good news is now on the horizon for his fans.

It seems his return is upon us. WWE’s website has officially advertised The American Nightmare for the upcoming episode of SmackDown, emanating live from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

In this listicle, we look at three reasons why Cody Rhodes is returning on WWE SmackDown and what he can do:

#3. Rhodes could build toward a rematch against John Cena at Money in the Bank 2025

Cody Rhodes' return will surely garner a huge reaction from fans. The American Nightmare could go off on John Cena for beating him after using a cheap trick. Cena defeated Rhodes with help from Travis Scott and a low blow after the former world champion refused to hit him with the belt.

The American Nightmare could further challenge John Cena for a rematch at the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event, to finally settle the score, where Cena could meet a more sinister and dangerous version of Rhodes.

#2. Cody Rhodes could announce himself for Money in the Bank 2025

The American Nightmare is the biggest babyface in the Stamford-based promotion. Rhodes appeared every week on the shows, contested in every PLE, and participated in multiple house shows, establishing himself as the ultimate workhorse.

Despite being a reliable asset to the company and deserving a direct title shot, Cody Rhodes could stay true to his ethics, unlike John Cena, who traded his soul to The Rock and turned heel.

Rhodes could announce he will earn his way to the top as he has always done in his pro-wrestling career, and announce himself for the 2025 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match to earn a fair opportunity.

#1. The American Nightmare could face some other opponents

WWE has officially confirmed that John Cena will hang up his boots in December this year. Many experts believe Cody Rhodes would be the Last Real Champion’s final opponent.

If that’s the case, WWE needs to keep Rhodes busy while Cena competes against a variety of opponents, as fans want to see the 17-time world champion compete against multiple opponents rather than being stuck in a long-term feud.

Rhodes did something similar when he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, he went to compete against multiple major names before having a title rematch at WrestleMania 40, the next year.

Rhodes could, therefore, go up against several other stars such as Gunther, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Drew McIntyre, among others. Rhodes can then return to Cena by the end of the year and dethrone the Last Real Champion to regain his title.

