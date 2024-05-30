3 reasons why Cody Rhodes will likely not defend his title at Clash at the Castle

When Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he brought about the start of a new era in WWE. Unlike Reigns, who was criticized for not defending his title enough, Rhodes has proven to be a champion who is willing to put his belt on the line.

The American Nightmare has already defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship twice since WrestleMania 40, against AJ Styles and Logan Paul respectively. While fans hope to keep seeing him defend his belt, there is a chance he won't defend it at WWE Clash at the Castle.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Rhodes won't defend his title at the event that is set to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15th, 2024.

Trending

#3. Cody Rhodes must not steal the spotlight

Expand Tweet

It's safe to say that Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest faces in WWE if not the absolute biggest. Wherever Rhodes goes, the crowd receives him with open arms. An example of the same was seen when WWE did Backlash and King and Queen of the Ring in France and Saudi Arabia recently.

Hence, given that Clash at the Castle will be having a match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE wouldn't want a Rhodes match to take the attention away. After all, McIntyre will be challenging for the title in front of his home crowd.

#2. WWE could book Cody Rhodes in Tag Team competition instead

Even if Cody Rhodes does not defend his title, it would still be a wise decision for WWE to bring him to Scotland. After all, several people in the country would want to see the champion. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion could book him in a tag-team match.

At the Premium Live Event in Scotland, WWE could book a six-man tag team match involving Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens taking on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. This potential match would be fun to watch and would also receive a great response.

#1. Cody Rhodes' next rival could come from the above-mentioned match

If WWE goes ahead with a six-man tag team match involving Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens taking on The Bloodline, then they could potentially book Rhodes' next opponent here. In this match, WWE could show an angle where either Owens or Orton turns heel and attacks The American Nightmare.

This potential attack could then lead to a full-scale rivalry where either Owens or Orton could challenge Rhodes for the title. If this angle is explored by the promotion, it will be interesting to see who turns heel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback