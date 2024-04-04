3 reasons why Cody Rhodes winning at WrestleMania 40 is a bad idea; unexpected face turn, The Rock vs. Roman, and more

Cody Rhodes will feature in one of the biggest matches of his WWE career on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 when he locks horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Whether the match takes place under ''Bloodline Rules'' or not will depend on the result of the tag team match between The Rock & Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins on Night One.

While fans desperately want The American Nightmare to ''finish his story,'' supporters of the Tribal Chief want Roman to retain his title at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Indeed, there will be some notable reasons for Rhodes finishing the story at WrestleMania 40, but in this article, we will be discussing three reasons why Dusty's son winning on the Grandest Stage of Them All is a bad idea.

#3. Cody Rhodes winning at WrestleMania 40 will stop Roman Reigns from breaking historic record

Roman Reigns is currently riding on a historic championship reign in the Stamford-based promotion. The reign of The Bloodline leader is something no one expected a star would have in the modern era.

The Tribal Chief is on the brink of shattering the legendary title reign record of Hulk Hogan, which is around 1474 days. As of writing, Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for around 1312 days. If he manages to overcome Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows this Sunday, then there is no stopping The Big Dog from breaking the record of the Hulkster.

It's tough to assume that another star in the forthcoming years will have an extended title reign like Roman Reigns. So, it's better to have The Tribal Chief retain the title at WrestleMania 40 and have him lose the title after he breaks Hulk Hogan's record.

#2. The imminent babyface turn of Roman after WrestleMania 40

Another reason why Cody Rhodes winning at The Showcase of The Immortals is a bad idea is that it will eventually lead to the imminent babyface turn of the Head of The Table after 'Mania. On various occasions in the past, Paul Heyman has explained how there might be no Tribal Chief without the Championship, which seems to be an indication of Roman turning babyface if he loses the title at WrestleMania 40.

However, the face turn of Roman Reigns is something that must be delayed so that the company can add more layers to the Bloodline Saga. The recent inclusion of The Rock in the whole story is a prime example that Stamford-based promotion has yet to explore all the angles of the Samoan faction story.

Also, as per the ongoing Bloodline Saga, an imminent heroic turn of Reigns after WrestleMania 40 will appear to be a haste decision. Hence, it's better to delay the babyface turn of the Tribal Chief, which indirectly becomes another reason why Cody Rhodes winning at 'Mania is a bad idea.

#1. Cody Rhodes winning at 'Mania will lead to Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

It's easy to assume that for Cody Rhodes to win at WrestleMania 40, The Final Boss will have to play a crucial role. If The Great One betrays his cousin at The Show of Shows, it will subsequently lead to a feud between these two Samoans.

Also, if this potential scenario unfolds, then SummerSlam 2024 could be marked as the ideal location for a clash between the Tribal Chief and The Rock, as it will be tough for WWE to stretch the whole angle till next year's WrestleMania.

However, if Cody Rhodes does not win the title at WrestleMania 40 then this will allow the company to set up The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. Hence, this also becomes a significant reason why Cody Rhodes' victory at The Showcase of The Immortals this weekend is a bad idea.

