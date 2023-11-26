3 reasons why Damage CTRL lost at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

After an epic battle full of weapons and huge moments, Damage CTRL lost the women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023. Over 30 minutes of grueling warfare ended with Becky Lynch delivering a Manhandle Slam on Bayley for the win to send the Allstate Arena into raptures.

Damage CTRL failed their first big test since adding Asuka to their ranks, which will likely do no favors for the simmering tensions in the group. Why did they lose the match inside the iconic structure, though?

Here are three possible reasons why Damage CTRL suffered defeat at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

#3: Damage CTRL lost at WWE Survivor Series 2023 to conclude their long-running storylines against their rivals

Damage CTRL's respective rivalries with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi extend from a few months to over a year. Each of their opponents has been at odds with the group for a good while, with each of their storylines converging at WarGames.

With the babyfaces getting the victory, these storylines could finally be at an end, freeing up everyone involved to pursue new directions as the Road to WrestleMania 40 looms. It will be interesting to see where each of the eight women involved goes next as the company begins a two-month build to the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#2: Damage CTRL may have lost at Survivor Series to set up the next WWE Women's title feud

Damage CTRL's loss at WWE Survivor Series may have potentially closed the book on a number of storylines, but it also paved the way for some new ones. The fallout from the events of WarGames could see a new rival emerge to challenge Women's Champion Iyo Sky as the year ends.

It could be Shotzi or Becky Lynch, who she's yet to face in her three-month reign, and have bragging rights after their win in the structure. It could be any other SmackDown Superstar sensing weakness after the defeat. It could even be a member of her own faction! Speaking of which...

#1: Damage CTRL's loss at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames could have been meant to engineer Bayley's exit from the group

For months now, tension has been simmering within Damage CTRL, especially with regard to Bayley's status as leader of the group. The Role Model is still the official leader, but her grip over her teammates has slowly loosened in recent months, effectively making her an outsider. This theme continued in WarGames, where she was the one to eat the pin.

This could lead her teammates to blame her for the defeat, getting her kicked out of the group. The result could be a babyface turn down the road for the Grand Slam Champion and even a Women's Championship feud against protege Iyo Sky. The events of Survivor Series could be a turning point in the history of Damage CTRL.

