3 reasons why Damian Priest advanced to WWE Elimination Chamber match

Damian Priest prevailed in a chaotic Triple Threat match involving Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman to book his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber. The Archer of Infamy had a tall task, and through some luck, he advanced.

The former World Heavyweight Champion shared the ring with Cody Rhodes to close the show as both men shook hands as a sign of respect.

In a Triple Threat that featured an unstoppable monster like Fatu and a former World Champion like Strowman, it is intriguing why WWE booked Priest to advance to the Men's Chamber match.

#3. Triple H wanted to capitalize on Damian Priest's momentum

Damian Priest has been on the receiving end of a sizeable push. His World Heavyweight Championship run was the beginning. Priest owns multiple wins over Finn Balor and took Gunther to the limit several times.

Considering that momentum was on his side, it made little sense for The Punisher to lose such an important match. The win over Fatu and Strowman will continue his push.

It is interesting to note Priest's interaction with Rhodes, the top babyface of SmackDown and current WWE Champion, to close the show. Sharing the ring with The American Nightmare is a testament to Hunter's faith in Priest.

#2. WWE wanted to protect Jacob Fatu

Solo Sikoa accidentally took out Tama Tonga before being confronted by Jacob Fatu, allowing Damian Priest to capitalize and eventually nail Braun Strowman with the South of Heaven Chokeslam for the pinfall win.

Hence, the finish was designed to protect The Samoan Werewolf, one of the most protected stars. It is also too soon to put the WWE Championship on Fatu. Therefore, he would have been pinned if he had advanced into the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Therefore, Priest advancing into the Men's Chamber match is also a pro-Fatu decision designed to preserve The Samoan Werewolf's aura.

#1. WWE is setting up Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41

In an unexpected twist, Drew McIntyre was unceremoniously eliminated by Damian Priest in a botched spot in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Soon after the elimination, various media outlets reported that WWE was planning McIntyre vs. Priest for The Show of Shows.

The Scottish Warrior defeated LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat last week to book his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Priest also advanced into the chamber bout.

With both men in the chamber match, The Archer of Infamy and The Scottish Warrior can continue their feud. Priest could eliminate McIntyre, setting the stage for their rumored Mania match.

