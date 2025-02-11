Former WWE Champion's WrestleMania 41 plan is reportedly considered for change

A former WWE Champion's potential WrestleMania match has reportedly been considered for change. This is owing to severe backlash from fans.

In the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre was a favorite to win as he remains one of the company's bankable stars. However, he was mercilessly booked to lose by having Damian Priest throw him over the top rope.

While Priest is a major player in the game, the moment did not register well with the viewers as it was rushed and overlapped with other things in the ring. A potential showdown between the two former World Heavyweight Champions could have been set up in the 30-man Battle Royal, but the elimination did not have space to breathe.

Another sentiment echoed by the WWE Universe was that the two had already feuded last year, headlining Clash at the Castle: Scotland in June for the World Heavyweight Championship. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone has reported that Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania plans could change as the company has considered the fan backlash:

"Sources within WWE have informed me that the online backlash of Drew McIntyre's potential WrestleMania opponent has opened up internal discussions to reevaluate current plans."

Which WWE Superstar could Drew McIntyre face at WrestleMania 41?

On the first episode of SmackDown in 2025, Drew McIntyre confronted Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the opening segment.

This was not a one-off, as McIntye was officially moved to the blue brand. Damian Priest soon followed after he ended his rivalry with The Judgment Day. The Scottish Psychopath has qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, scheduled for March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Sam Roberts believes The Archer of Infamy will also join McIntyre.

Roberts also claimed that the biggest rivalry The American Nightmare could have in 2025 is against Drew McIntyre.

It remains to be seen how the Scot gets booked this year after finding massive success the year prior largely due to his grit and consistent efforts. Various wrestling media outlets awarded him and CM Punk the 'Feud of the Year' credit. WWE themselves consider it the best of 2024.

