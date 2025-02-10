WWE personality predicts the remaining slots for the Men's Elimination Chamber 

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre qualified for this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match last week after John Cena was previously announced as the first participant. WWE analyst Sam Roberts expects Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins to join the other three at the PLE.

On RAW this week, The Maverick will face WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a qualifying bout. Meanwhile, Priest is scheduled to work a Triple Threat qualifier match against behemoths Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu. Roberts claimed Strowman and Fatu will continue their rivalry after the former Universal Champion eliminated The Samoan Werewolf in the Royal Rumble.

According to the WWE analyst on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the decision to have The Monster Among All Monsters humble Jacob Fatu would not be a one-off. As for the final slot, Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor will compete for it, and Roberts believes the former World Heavyweight Champion will advance.

Trending

"Are you going from destroying Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event, then Braun eliminates [Jacob Fatu at the Rumble], now you're going to do a Triple Threat and have Jacob win? I don't think so, man. I think Damian Priest wins that Triple Threat Match. I think Damian Priest is the one that's going to go to the Elimination Chamber," Sam Roberts said. "I think your Elimination Chamber is going to be Punk, Cena, Drew, Rollins, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest." [From 58:16 to 59:06]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Check out his comments in the video below:

The winner is anyone's guess, especially after WWE pulled a swerve at the Royal Rumble and had Jey Uso eliminate John Cena and win the titular contest.

Will Roman Reigns be at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto?

WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on March 1, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. According to Dave Meltzer, Roman Reigns will not be wrestling on the show. However, an appearance is not out of the realm of possibility.

Seth Rollins decimated The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble last week after they were eliminated together by CM Punk. He later claimed that Reigns would never receive another shot at the World Title or a WrestleMania main event. On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer noted that WWE writing off Roman following the 'Rumble was done so that he does not have to take another loss.

WWE has been heavily promoting Elimination Chamber: Toronto as the last time John Cena steps inside the Chamber and competes in the eponymous premium live event.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback