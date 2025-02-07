Unfortunate update on Roman Reigns heading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 - Reports

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 was supposed to be Roman Reigns' big night and return to the world title scene on Friday Night SmackDown. According to a new report, The Original Tribal Chief won't compete at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Canada.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns was announced to return at WWE Royal Rumble for the first time in five years as an entrant in the gimmick match. During the match, Seth Rollins crossed a line when he stomped The Original Tribal Chief on the concrete floor before restarting his brawl with CM Punk.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Roman Reigns won't make it to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 after he was written off by Seth Rollins. Moreover, the insider stated the storyline injury was done to make sure The Original Tribal Chief would take no losses had he entered the Elimination Chamber match.

The former Universal Champion has made no television appearances and Seth Rollins has claimed that Roman Reigns is hurt, which could be an indication that The Original Tribal Chief won't compete inside the Elimination Chamber.

Roman Reigns to face two major WWE Superstars at WrestleMania 41?

Last year, CM Punk stepped up for The OG Bloodline and agreed to take Solo Sikoa and his faction down at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. However, it didn't sit well with Seth Rollins as he wanted to watch Roman Reigns fall further down in the card.

Earlier this month, CM Punk eliminated Rollins and Reigns from the Men's Royal Rumble match, and The Visionary snapped. The star took out The Original Tribal Chief in a brutal fashion and even attacked The Second City Saint.

According to PWInsider, the company could be planning for a Triple Threat match between Punk, Rollins, and Reigns at WrestleMania 41. Reigns and Rollins had Triple Threat matches at WrestleMania in the past and walked out with a win. Moreover, CM Punk has experience in multi-man matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It'll be interesting to see which star walks out with a win if the match takes place at WrestleMania 41.

