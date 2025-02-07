Rey Mysterio gets reinforcement ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio will lock horns next week on WWE RAW. It is an opportunity for one of them to join John Cena and CM Punk at Rogers Centre in Toronto on March 1, where six men will compete for a World Title opportunity at WrestleMania 41.

Mysterio and Paul are no strangers to one another. The Maverick has consistently scored a win over the luchador legend every time they wrestled. However, Mysterio's protege in LWO Dragon Lee could be the difference maker in their next encounter.

Taking it to his Instagram story, Dragon Lee shared a four-word message with the leader of the Latino World Order. The luchadors fell to The New Day this past Monday after Logan Paul played a key role. Lee assured Mysterio that he would always be there for the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I'm always with you," wrote Lee.

The last time The Master of 619 and Logan Paul wrestled was at Crown Jewel in November 2023, when Paul won the United States Championship from Mysterio.

Recently signed WWE Superstar Penta comments on the comparisons to Rey Mysterio

Despite getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two years ago, The Biggest Little Man has no interest in retiring anytime soon. He continues to perform at the highest level.

Every time a new Mexican wrestler joins the company, they are quickly compared to the masked legend, because the latter remains the Latino face of World Wrestling Entertainment. He has been in that position for over a decade. Penta revealed he has no interest in becoming the next Rey Mysterio:

"Bro, I don't want to be the next Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta El Zero Miedo. Because I love Rey Mysterio, like luchador, like person, but Penta is different. My style is different. My persona is different and for this reason, I want to be the first Penta in WWE," Penta said.

At the Men's Royal Rumble 2025, Penta and the WWE Hall of Famer met for the first time in the Stamford-based promotion. They opened the titular 30-man contest. Regarding a first-time-ever singles bout between the two, Konnan dismissed the notion unless there was a good story.

