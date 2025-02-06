WWE RAW star explains why he doesn't want to be the next Rey Mysterio

A new WWE star has stated that he doesn't want to be known as the next Rey Mysterio. He insisted that he wanted to be the first Penta.

The former AEW star made his debut for the company a few weeks ago on an episode of RAW, and he wrestled Chad Gable in his first bout. He recently competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but was unsuccessful, as the bout was won by Jey Uso. On the red brand this past Monday night, he defeated Ludwig Kaiser.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, Penta said he admires Rey Mysterio, and that even though they're both luchadors, he wanted to be his own person.

"Bro, I don't want to be the next Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta El Zero Miedo. Because I love Rey Mysterio, like luchador, like person, but Penta is different. My style is different. My persona is different and for this reason, I want to be the first Penta in WWE," said Penta. [2:03-2:30]

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Rey Mysterio should pass the torch to Penta

The Master of the 619 will undoubtedly go down as the greatest luchador of all time. Many luchadors have competed in WWE, but he has always stood out from all of them.

Now that Penta is in the midst of a big push, Freddie Prinze Jr. agreed that the WWE Hall of Famer should pass the torch to him while speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

"I love Rey. So, it's hard to hear anyone say it's time to pass the torch, right? Because he's the greatest luchador that ever wrestled. But, he's 50-something years old. And they have for sure tried with other wrestlers. They've given other wrestlers opportunities to see how it goes and see if they can be the next Mysterio... But man, they seem to believe in Penta. They really do believe in Penta, and I guess you're right [Rey should pass the torch]. Man, it's weird for me to say that," he said.

It'll be interesting to see whether Penta and Rey will share the ring with each other in WWE in the foreseeable future.

