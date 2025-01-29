Rey Mysterio should pass the torch before retirement, says ex-WWE writer, to rising name

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has accomplished almost everything he could as a performer. Recently, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. agreed that The Master of 619 should pass the torch to Penta before retirement.

A few years ago, Rey Mysterio returned to the Stamford-based promotion and won titles on different occasions in his second run. However, he's a legend and entered the Hall of Fame in 2023, which only leaves a few options for the veteran before he hangs up the wrestling boots and mask.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer agreed with his co-host of the show and thinks it's time for Rey Mysterio to pass the torch to Penta as the next big Luchador in the Stamford-based promotion. While Prinze doesn't want that to happen at the cost of retirement, he thinks the management is firmly behind Penta:

"I love Rey [Mysterio]. So, it's hard to hear anyone say it's time to pass the torch, right? Because he's the greatest Luchador that ever wrestled. But, he's 50-something years old. And they have for sure tried with other wrestlers. They've given other wrestlers opportunities to see how it goes and see if they can be the next Rey Mysterio... But man, they seem to believe in Penta. They really do believe in Penta, and I guess you're right [Rey Mysterio should pass the torch]. Man, it's weird for me to say that," he said. (From 07:14 to 07:55)

Check out the podcast below:

WWE veteran thinks Rey Mysterio's retirement would benefit Penta and his brother

Over the years, WWE has tried to find the next big mask to replace Rey Mysterio in the future. However, the management has failed to do so in the past but could likely attain success with Penta.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer thinks the management has found their next big face of Luchador in the form of Penta and even Rey Fenix when the latter arrives:

"The masks alone, the t-shirts; eventually Rey Mysterio will retire. So, who's going to be the next person to step up and be that person? He's definitely one of them. Same with his brother [Rey Fenix]," Dreamer said.

It'll be interesting to see if Mysterio and Penta cross paths and face each other at WrestleMania 41.

