Rey Mysterio's retirement would lead to two popular star's rise, says WWE veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is often called the biggest little man in the industry. However, Tommy Dreamer thinks the company will replace him with Penta and Rey Fenix as the next big Luchadors in the promotion when The Master of 619 retires.

Rey Mysterio's legacy is unmatched, as very few superstars have come close to creating an impact of the same magnitude in the industry. The veteran is already a WWE Hall of Famer, and in the coming years, he will retire from in-ring competition and hang up his wrestling boots and mask.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer spoke highly of Penta and his current run in WWE. During this conversation, Dreamer said the management sees high value in Penta and he would be a logical replacement for Rey Mysterio when the veteran retires. Dreamer also thinks the same can be done with Rey Fenix, who's reportedly also WWE-bound:

"He being Penta had so much buzz forever, and then to finally get to where he is. Again, think of the marketing, his size. People don't realize how much of a bigger dude he is, and his in-ring ability is phenomenal. The masks alone, the t-shirts; eventually Rey Mysterio will retire. So, who's going to be the next person to step up and be that person? He's definitely one of them. Same with his brother [Rey Fenix]," Dreamer said. (From 11:15 to 11:49)

Rey Mysterio recently won a match on WWE RAW

In 2023, Rey Mysterio joined the WWE Hall of Fame heading into one of the biggest matches of his career against his son at WrestleMania 39. After the win, he focused on the Latino World Order, and the faction moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

Regardless of the Hall of Famer tag, he captured the United States Championship and feuded with Santos Escobar and the Legado Del Fantasma heading into WrestleMania XL. Lately, he and the faction are on Monday Night Raw feuding with The New Day.

In the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rey Mysterio defeated Kofi Kingston in a one-on-one match. However, he was blindsided by Xavier Woods after the win.

