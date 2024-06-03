3 reasons why Dominik Mysterio should choose Liv Morgan over Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio is the talk of the WWE Universe yet again. The Judgment Day's Latino Heat continues to live up to his "Dirty" nickname, this time finding himself embroiled in scandal at the center of the Women's World Title scene. Mysterio tried to keep Liv Morgan away from the title Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate but instead cost Becky Lynch at King And Queen of The Ring and RAW.

Ex-Con Dom's latest failure to fix his mistake will probably be the least of his worries when his "Mami" comes back, though. The youngest member of The Judgment Day was the recipient of a seemingly unwanted but suspiciously long kiss from Morgan, leaving fans wondering if the World Champion has turned his head. Other fans, though, are asking whether he should let his head be turned.

Ahead of WWE RAW addressing the fallout from that infamous kiss, here are three reasons why Dominik Mysterio should choose Liv Morgan over Rhea Ripley

#3. The WWE RAW women's division needs a big storyline in Becky Lynch's absence

The WWE RAW women's division, just like the rest of the company, has seen a significant loss in star power after WrestleMania XL. Not only did Rhea Ripley and Asuka get injured but top heel Nia Jax was drafted to SmackDown. To top it all off, Becky Lynch is not expected back any time soon after her contract reportedly expired on June 1.

In the absence of such big hitters, the division needs some compelling storylines. Dominik Mysterio's involvement in Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's personal revenge-driven world title feud could do the trick, given how much buzz it has generated. While The Eradicator is out injured, Dirty Dom choosing Morgan over her is the right move to fan the flames.

#2. It's the best direction for The Judgment Day and Liv Morgan

The Judgment Day has arguably been the most dominant faction on WWE RAW for about two years now. However, it's easy to see that the group is heading for a crossroads in terms of creative direction. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have reached the top of their respective mountains and seem set to go solo, while Finn Balor is a fan favorite to begin his own return to the main event.

Meanwhile, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio still need to be in the faction while they establish themselves as future top stars. On the other hand, the logical next stop on Liv Morgan's revenge tour after taking Ripley's title and "Latino Heat" could be taking over the latter's entire group. Dirty Dom is her way in, which is why it's better for everyone that he chooses her over The Nightmare.

#1. Rhea Ripley will return to WWE RAW as a babyface, which doesn't align with Dominik Mysterio's character

For some time now, there has been a growing polarization in Rhea Ripley's reactions as a solo act and with The Judgment Day. As a singles competitor, The Eradicator is one of the most popular stars in all of WWE, receiving positive reactions from crowds. As part of the heel faction, she receives the negative reactions befitting of their villainous acts.

Now that she's out injured and sorely missed, it's almost guaranteed that she will return as arguably the top babyface in the entire women's division. This will make it hard for her to continue being aligned with Dominik Mysterio, who is one of the most despised villains in the business.

It's the perfect time for him to join hands with another heel in Liv Morgan, which will not only help the two of them but also boost Ripley's popularity upon return.