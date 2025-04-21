3 Reasons why Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

The Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41 witnessed a massive surprise when Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone and pinned Finn Balor to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Dominik connected a frog splash at the very last second on Balor and Bron Breakker, leading to Dom Dom pinning the former Universal Champion and emerging as the new Champion.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Dominik Mysterio won the IC title at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#3. To add a genuine shock to WrestleMania 41

Nobody really expected Dominik Mysterio to emerge as the new Champion at The Showcase of the Immortals, which makes his victory a genuine surprise. Therefore, it's possible that WWE may have booked The Judgment Day member as the new Champion to add more shock value to the second night of The Show of Shows.

Also, it's a major surprise that the Stamford-based promotion ended the bout with Dirty Dominik pinning Balor rather than Bron Breakker or Penta.

#2. To finally execute Finn Balor's separation from The Judgment Day

Over the past few months, fans have seen numerous rifts between Finn Balor and The Judgment Day. However, after Dominik Mysterio clearly pinned the former Universal Champion and emerged as the victor, it could finally lead to Balor's separation from the villainous faction.

Now, the veteran has a significant reason for parting ways with the RAW faction. Furthermore, this move will also assist WWE in turning Balor into a babyface star following WrestleMania 41. The former Universal Champion could now claim that he was betrayed at 'Mania, leading to a future feud with the members of The Judgment Day.

#1. To rejuvenate Dominik Mysterio's singles run in WWE

It's been a long time since WWE made any significant developments in Dominik Mysterio's singles run on RAW. Over the past few months, Dominik has usually been seen helping Liv Morgan or getting involved in other side storylines.

However, this title victory at The Show of Shows was much needed to rejuvenate Dominik's career as a singles star in the Stamford-based promotion. The last time Dom Dom held a singles title was way back in 2023 when he won the NXT North American Championship.

Since then, The Judgment Day member has failed to emerge as a Champion in any match. Therefore, one of the key reasons behind Dominik's IC title victory could be to rejuvenate the 28-year-old star's singles run in the company.

