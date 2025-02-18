3 Reasons why Finn Balor failed to qualify for WWE Elimination Chamber Match

The latest episode of WWE RAW concluded with Seth Rollins emerging victorious by beating Finn Bálor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The Visionary executed a Curb Stomp to the former Universal Champion and pinned him. This guaranteed Rollins his spot alongside John Cena, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest.

Ad

Bálor’s loss disappointed numerous fans, who believed he deserved the victory. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the 43-year-old star failed to qualify for the WWE Elimination Chamber match.

#3. To escalate tensions within the Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

One of the potential reasons Finn Bálor failed to emerge victorious could be to escalate tensions within The Judgment Day. Signs of conflict within the faction have been evident over the past few months, and even Dominik Mysterio and Bálor were involved in a heated backstage confrontation on this week's show.

Bálor’s loss could be a strategic move to intensify these tensions further. Now, Liv Morgan and Dirty Dominik might mock Bálor for his failure, especially since he often tries to present himself as the faction’s leader. This could add more friction within The Judgment Day, potentially leading to Bálor’s eviction from the group.

Ad

#2. To create a build for Demon Finn Balor's comeback

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Bálor’s Demon gimmick is something fans have been eagerly awaiting. It has been a long time since the persona last appeared on television. One possible reason behind the loss could be to set the stage for the return of Demon Bálor.

The frustration from this defeat could push Bálor to finally listen to his inner voices, leading to the demonic transformation and a return to WWE in his most feared persona.

Ad

The Demon’s comeback could also pave the way for a singles push in the company, solidifying Bálor’s status as a dominant force again.

#1. Seth Rollins needs this victory to set the WWE WrestleMania 41 match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins is expected to clash with CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Best in the World has already qualified for the match, and it's possible that WWE could begin planting the seeds for this showdown at Elimination Chamber.

With Roman Reigns not competing in the match, Rollins needed a victory to solidify his path to WrestleMania and set up his potential contest against Punk. This could be why Finn Bálor suffered the loss, allowing The Visionary to advance to Elimination Chamber 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback