3 Reasons why Finn Balor was pinned by Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 Night Two has become a night of shockers as yet another underdog emerged victorious, overcoming the odds. Dominik Mysterio won his first major singles championship at the Show of Shows, beating three of the top superstars on the roster in a Fatal Four Way match.
However, the ending of the Intercontinental Title match was interesting, which caught fans off guard, as “Dirty” Dom snatched a win from his Judgment Day brother, Finn Balor. The Demon Prince connected a perfect Coup de Grace on Bron Breakker and was three counts away from capturing the title.
During Balor’s pinfall attempt, Dominik Mysterio hit a Five Star Frog Splash on Finn Balor and pinned him.
In this listicle, we look at three reasons why Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor to capture the Intercontinental Championship.
#3. Finn Balor turns face after WrestleMania 41
The relationship between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio has been bumpy over time. It seemed that there were some attempts to paper over the cracks lately with Balor even expressing that he and “Dirty” Dom were brothers, and brothers do fight, but in the end, they are always together.
WrestleMania 41 must have changed their bonding forever, as Dom has shattered Finn Balor’s trust. With the shocking betrayal, the inaugural Universal Champion could soon turn babyface on Monday Night RAW and kick off a feud against Mysterio.
#2. The Judgment Day betrayal
The Judgment Day faction has a long-standing history of kicking out members. The heel group’s ideology was that there must be no leader, and if someone from the stable tries to take charge, kick them out.
Edge was the first victim who was booted out of The Judgment Day by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. However, years later, the Terror Twins found themselves in the same spot when they were kicked out.
Dominik Mysterio was visibly unhappy with Balor’s bossy attitude lately. This may have finally prompted the former to pin Balor to rub salt into his injury.
#1. To create a perfect post-WrestleMania storyline
Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor and captured the Intercontinental Championship, which was indeed an excellent ending, as it could be a perfect betrayal storyline post-WrestleMania on Monday Night RAW. Balor could turn babyface as predicted above and vow to end The Judgment Day stable.
The star could blame Mysterio and Liv Morgan for his loss, which could eventually lead to the group kicking him out. This storyline can play out over the next few months, and the cold war between Balor and Mysterio could get interesting.
