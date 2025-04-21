3 Reasons why Finn Balor was pinned by Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 Night Two has become a night of shockers as yet another underdog emerged victorious, overcoming the odds. Dominik Mysterio won his first major singles championship at the Show of Shows, beating three of the top superstars on the roster in a Fatal Four Way match.

Ad

However, the ending of the Intercontinental Title match was interesting, which caught fans off guard, as “Dirty” Dom snatched a win from his Judgment Day brother, Finn Balor. The Demon Prince connected a perfect Coup de Grace on Bron Breakker and was three counts away from capturing the title.

During Balor’s pinfall attempt, Dominik Mysterio hit a Five Star Frog Splash on Finn Balor and pinned him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In this listicle, we look at three reasons why Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

#3. Finn Balor turns face after WrestleMania 41

The relationship between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio has been bumpy over time. It seemed that there were some attempts to paper over the cracks lately with Balor even expressing that he and “Dirty” Dom were brothers, and brothers do fight, but in the end, they are always together.

Ad

WrestleMania 41 must have changed their bonding forever, as Dom has shattered Finn Balor’s trust. With the shocking betrayal, the inaugural Universal Champion could soon turn babyface on Monday Night RAW and kick off a feud against Mysterio.

#2. The Judgment Day betrayal

The Judgment Day faction has a long-standing history of kicking out members. The heel group’s ideology was that there must be no leader, and if someone from the stable tries to take charge, kick them out.

Ad

Edge was the first victim who was booted out of The Judgment Day by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. However, years later, the Terror Twins found themselves in the same spot when they were kicked out.

Dominik Mysterio was visibly unhappy with Balor’s bossy attitude lately. This may have finally prompted the former to pin Balor to rub salt into his injury.

#1. To create a perfect post-WrestleMania storyline

Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor and captured the Intercontinental Championship, which was indeed an excellent ending, as it could be a perfect betrayal storyline post-WrestleMania on Monday Night RAW. Balor could turn babyface as predicted above and vow to end The Judgment Day stable.

The star could blame Mysterio and Liv Morgan for his loss, which could eventually lead to the group kicking him out. This storyline can play out over the next few months, and the cold war between Balor and Mysterio could get interesting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.