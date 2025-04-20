3 Reasons why Gunther lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One kicked off with Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match ended up with The YEET Master putting The Ring General in a sleeper hold, resulting in a title change.

Jey Uso is now the new World Heavyweight Champion. He celebrated his title win with Jimmy Uso, who appeared at The Shows of the Shows for a post-match celebration.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Gunther lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania Saturday.

#3 Jey Uso may have been planned to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41 for a long time

Jey Uso and Gunther were embroiled in a feud long before The YEET Master's Royal Rumble victory. The Ring General defeated the Samoan star on multiple occasions, and Jey later emerged as the winner in the traditional Men's Rumble match to get this 'Mania title shot.

The booking suggests that The YEET Master was long planned to dethrone the Imperium leader at WrestleMania 41. The storyline of Jey and Gunther was part of a long-term storyline, which was seemingly set to conclude at WrestleMania. This could be why the 37-year-old star lost the world title match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#2 WWE has some other plans for The Ring General

Jey Uso has been chasing the world title for a very long time, and giving him a championship reign seemingly suggests that WWE may have some other plans for Gunther. Last year, fans saw how Sami Zayn dethroned the Imperium leader at WrestleMania 40 and ended his historic Intercontinental Title reign. Post this, The Ring General captured the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE may have some big plans for the Imperium leader, which don't involve the world title. This could be why he suffered a loss against The YEET Master at WrestleMania 41.

#1 To make Jey Uso an actual main event star

In the past few months, Jey Uso has emerged as one of the most popular singles stars in the Stamford-based promotion. The YEET Master has solidified himself as a top single performer after amassing a huge fan following.

To affirm his status as an actual main event star, he needed to win a world title. Hence, the company might have booked Gunther to suffer a loss in the World Heavyweight Championship match at 'Mania. With the win, Main Event Jey might have cemented his position at the top of the card.

