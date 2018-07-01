Bobby Roode has gone from Glorious to Lusterless

Bobby Roode is a Canadian professional wrestler signed to WWE. Roode made his wrestling debut in 1998 in Independent circuit. He made his TNA debut in the year 2004 where he performed till 2016. During this time, Roode performed both as a face and a heel. He started as a tag team partner in Team Canada and later worked as a free agent from 2006 to 2008.

It was only after 2008 that Roode found his breakthrough in the International arena and established himself as a face of the company. Roode formed a tag team stable along with James Storm. Roode along with Storm, managed the tag team, Beer Money. Beer Money would soon become one of the most successful tag team stable in the history of Impact Wrestling. This included a record-setting 212 days reign as Tag Team Champions.

Bobby Roode at his GLORIOUS best

During 2011 and 2013, Bobby Roode was one of the biggest faces of the TNA brand. The years included many unsuccessful stints to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Bobby Roode eventually became a two time World Heavyweight Champion with his first reign being the longest of the company. The championship reign lasted for a record 256 days. The longest in the company history.

Bobby Roode teamed up with Austin Aries during 2013 to 2015 and formed a tag team division. After Aries left TNA, Bobby Roode reunited again with Storm to revive Beer Money. This was 2015 and 2016 where Bobby Roode showed signs of a face turn. After retaining the Tag Team Championship and making a mark in the industry as a face, Roode announced his departure. Roode left TNA after 12 years in the company.

Bobby Roode as TNA Heavyweight Champion

Bobby Roode made his WWE debut in the developmental brand, NXT as a heel. Bobby Roode made an impressive debut at NXT where he defeated the already established Almas. He soon got a title opportunity and became the NXT Champion. He managed an undefeated streak at NXT. His first defeat came during his last appearances on the brand. Bobby Roode lost the title to Drew McIntyre in what marked his first defeat at the NXT brand.

Bobby Roode made his WWE debut as a face. Bobby Roode headlined main events and had a short title run as United States Champion.

Enter caption

But everything is not right with Bobby Roode as far as his WWE run is concerned. So far we haven't seen much of glorious moments from the wrestler. His run in the WWE has been forgettable to much extent and within a year after making his WWE debut, he's gone from the main event wrestler to regular screen time at WWE.

Bobby Roode's failure at WWE can be because of following reasons.