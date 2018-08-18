3 reasons how WWE lost at Summerslam with Dean Ambrose's return on Raw

'The Lunatic's return caused WWE Summerslam Viewership

Dean Ambrose returned this week on Raw after Seth Rollins revealed him as his partner (or person by his side) at Summerslam. Dean was speculated to return at Summerslam, but the WWE brought him back beforehand and in the process took away a great segment and moment from fans during Summerslam.

The Lunatic Fringe lost 9 months of his career due to a backstage attack by Samoa Joe, but in the time he changed a lot about himself, including his hairstyle and look. He returned this week during the last segment when Seth Rollins announced him as his partner (or someone who has his back) during the Intercontinental Championship match against Dolph Ziggler at Summerslam.

The match is already the talk of the town, and The Miz, as well as Seth Rollins, can be thanked for bringing the title back to the forefront. The two cut amazing promos and defended the title at most pay-per-views more than the Universal Championship, which is why the title has the value that it currently has, and adding Dean into the mix only makes it more worthwhile.

With the lunatic taking things into his own hands, the WWE Universe lost a lot and so did WWE, and here are my reasons:

#3 The Surprise Factor lost

Everyone loves good surprises

Do you remember the surprised kid at Wrestlemania who became an internet sensation after The Undertaker's streak ended? Well, this is what happens when you create surprises at events, but with Dean already back and his new look revealed, there isn't much that can be revealed by the WWE at the biggest party of the summer.

This takes away the surprise factor from the event, which would have helped after Drew and Dolph double-team against Seth during the match when Dean's music would have hit. The pop from the crowd would be the best, and that would have made way for some greater and surprising things to happen at this show.

