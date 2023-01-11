3 reasons why the Hurt Business should not reform on WWE RAW

The Hurt Business was one of WWE’s most dominant factions, even in the short amount of time they were together. Bobby Lashley held the WWE Championship while Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. Even MVP awarded himself the WWE United States Championship.

We have been getting teases on WWE RAW lately of the faction getting back together. MVP got Lashley’s suspension rescinded and Benjamin and Alexander have been getting on the same page lately.

While a Hurt Business reunion is on the horizon, this article will discuss three reasons why the group should not reform.

#3. The Judgment Day’s presence on RAW

RAW's dominant new faction

The first reason why the Hurt Business should not reform is that RAW has a new heel faction in the form of Judgment Day.

While Judgment Day has not reached the level of success the Hurt Business had, they have been booked strongly as of late, such as their performance in the Tag Team Gauntlet Match on last night’s RAW.

If the faction does reform, likely as heels, they would have an eventual conflict with Judgment Day for being the alpha group of RAW. While WWE has been doing a bit more heel v. heel action lately, a feud between Judgment Day and Hurt Business would not be ideal right now.

With the Bloodline running wild on both shows, having three major heel factions with few babyface groups to counter them would not be a recipe for success.

#2. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have no momentum

Can Benjamin and Alexander regain their former glory?

One of the best things about the Hurt Business was that it revitalized Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander’s careers.

Before the group got together, they were both going nowhere and struggled to get television time. Once the faction formed, they were a constant presence and even won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.

This all changed once the group broke up. Benjamin and Alexander became jokes who got destroyed every week and once again struggled to get any television time.

If the Hurt Business were to reform, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander would have no momentum behind them and would not be seen as the threats they once were. It is going to take a lot of strong booking to make them look credible once again.

#1. Bobby Lashley is over as a babyface and would be dragged down by the Hurt Business

The Hurt Business at the peak of their powers

The person with arguably nothing to gain from a Hurt Business reunion is Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty has been a fan favorite who gets some of the biggest reactions ever since his babyface turn.

Lashley’s booking lately has been strange, as he has been acting a bit more heelish by doing things like taking out Mustafa Ali multiple times. He still plays to the crowd and is seemingly still a babyface.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Who else has goosebumps right now?! Who else has goosebumps right now?!#WWERaw https://t.co/3QsRGNd0Nq

A return to the Hurt Business and subsequent heel turn would wipe that away. There is still a lot Lashley can do as a babyface. One of those things is challenging Roman Reigns down the line.

Also, as mentioned before, Benjamin and Alexander have no momentum or credibility right now. While being put back together with Lashley would help that a bit, Lashley doesn’t gain much from being associated with guys who have been losing constantly.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes