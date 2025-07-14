3 Reasons why IYO SKY lost the Women's World Championship at WWE Evolution

IYO SKY is no longer the Women's World Champion, having lost the title at WWE Evolution 2025. The Genius of the Sky was defending the gold against Rhea Ripley in a title bout. However, Naomi emerges during the match out of nowhere and cashes in her MITB briefcase.

Ad

The Glow attacked Mami and IYO SKY, pinning the former Damage CTRL member to become the new Women's World Champion. In this article, we will be looking at three reasons why she lost her title at the all-women's premium live event.

#3. WWE could have different plans for IYO SKY at SummerSlam

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

We are moving toward SummerSlam 2025. This time, the Biggest Party of the Summer will be a two-night event. One of the potential reasons behind the loss of IYO SKY at Evolution could be linked to her plans for SummerSlam.

It's possible that the Stamford-based promotion could have different plans for the Genius of Sky. To execute them, the company doesn't need IYO as the champion. This could be why WWE preferred her to drop the title at Evolution.

Ad

Now, the road to SummerSlam has officially kicked off, and the Triple H-led creative regime will book IYO as per her new storyline for the forthcoming PLE.

#2. To reunite the Damage CTRL

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asuka and Kairi Sane are already on the same page. They competed in a Women's Tag Team Championship match at Evolution. With the reunion of the Kabuki Warriors, WWE could have plans to reunite the Damage CTRL fully.

This could be why the Japanese star suffered a title loss at the recent PLE. With this, the Sports entertainment juggernaut can put IYO SKY back in the faction.

It's important to note that Bayley also failed to dethrone Becky Lynch at Evolution in a Women's Intercontinental Championship bout. This escalates the chances for a complete reunion of the Damage CTRL on RAW.

Ad

#1. To make Naomi MITB's cash-in a real surprise

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since Naomi won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, it was hinted that she would cash in on the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Despite the Buff Barbie being part of Evolution PLE, the Glow didn't cash in during Tiffy's match against Trish Stratus tonight.

Another rationale behind IYO SKY losing the Women's World Championship could be connected to the real-life Bloodline member. It's possible that the company wanted to make Naomi's MITB cash-in a complete surprise for the WWE Universe.

This is why they kept teasing that Naomi would cash in on Tiffany, whereas the plan was to have her cash in on the Genius of the Sky all along.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!