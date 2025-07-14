3 Reasons why IYO SKY lost the Women's World Championship at WWE Evolution

IYO SKY is no longer the Women's World Champion, having lost the title at WWE Evolution 2025. The Genius of the Sky was defending the gold against Rhea Ripley in a title bout. However, Naomi emerges during the match out of nowhere and cashes in her MITB briefcase.
The Glow attacked Mami and IYO SKY, pinning the former Damage CTRL member to become the new Women's World Champion. In this article, we will be looking at three reasons why she lost her title at the all-women's premium live event.
#3. WWE could have different plans for IYO SKY at SummerSlam
We are moving toward SummerSlam 2025. This time, the Biggest Party of the Summer will be a two-night event. One of the potential reasons behind the loss of IYO SKY at Evolution could be linked to her plans for SummerSlam.
It's possible that the Stamford-based promotion could have different plans for the Genius of Sky. To execute them, the company doesn't need IYO as the champion. This could be why WWE preferred her to drop the title at Evolution.
Now, the road to SummerSlam has officially kicked off, and the Triple H-led creative regime will book IYO as per her new storyline for the forthcoming PLE.
#2. To reunite the Damage CTRL
Asuka and Kairi Sane are already on the same page. They competed in a Women's Tag Team Championship match at Evolution. With the reunion of the Kabuki Warriors, WWE could have plans to reunite the Damage CTRL fully.
This could be why the Japanese star suffered a title loss at the recent PLE. With this, the Sports entertainment juggernaut can put IYO SKY back in the faction.
It's important to note that Bayley also failed to dethrone Becky Lynch at Evolution in a Women's Intercontinental Championship bout. This escalates the chances for a complete reunion of the Damage CTRL on RAW.
#1. To make Naomi MITB's cash-in a real surprise
Since Naomi won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, it was hinted that she would cash in on the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Despite the Buff Barbie being part of Evolution PLE, the Glow didn't cash in during Tiffy's match against Trish Stratus tonight.
Another rationale behind IYO SKY losing the Women's World Championship could be connected to the real-life Bloodline member. It's possible that the company wanted to make Naomi's MITB cash-in a complete surprise for the WWE Universe.
This is why they kept teasing that Naomi would cash in on Tiffany, whereas the plan was to have her cash in on the Genius of the Sky all along.
