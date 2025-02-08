3 reasons why Jacob Fatu keeps losing on WWE TV

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown featured Jacob Fatu once again finding himself on the losing side. At this point, fans must be wondering if there's a reason behind his recent streak of TV losses.

The Samoan Werewolf last won a match on the January 10, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown. While none of his losses saw him eating a pin, it's still baffling why a star with such unrivaled potential is struggling to secure a clean win. After all, he has been booked to look strong in all his recent outings.

So, with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it's time to analyze what's stopping Jacob Fatu from looking dominant while having his hand raised by the referee. Here are three possible reasons.

#3. Stacked Road to WrestleMania 41 with too many top stars needing to be protected

With the WrestleMania season in full swing, there's no doubt many high-profile matches are in the works. With stars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and CM Punk in the mix, the Show of Shows this year is set to be an all-timer.

It goes without saying that every star WWE is angling for a key spot at WrestleMania needs to look strong heading into the big show. Simply collecting wins against lower-card stars isn't the most effective way to gain momentum.

Thus, there is a need for credible heels and babyfaces who can make the tippy-top wrestlers look their absolute best. This could be why Jacob Fatu isn't scoring too many wins these days. Perhaps his massive push is in line for the post-Mania season.

#2. A way for Jacob Fatu to justify his increasing frustration against the top stars

Over the last few weeks, Jacob Fatu has incurred a DQ loss and a Rumble elimination at the hands of Braun Strowman, as well as a couple of tag losses against the duos of LA Knight/Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes/Jey Uso.

It's easy to see that Jacob's ongoing string of unsuccessful outings has been all thanks to strongly pushed wrestlers. Now, The Samoan Werewolf has been hustling to etch his name in the current main-event scene. However, his path seems to be cluttered with one obstacle after the other. That has to be an infuriating experience for him, given how flawlessly he was helping The Bloodline collect wins last year.

His ongoing arc could be that once he has finally reached his tipping point, he will snap harder than he has ever before. That would be when he becomes a bona fide winning machine and starts laying waste to one top star after another.

#1. His path to ditching Solo Sikoa's Bloodline for good

Jacob Fatu made his WWE SmackDown arrival by declaring allegiance to Solo Sikoa. Since then, he has done his best to justify his role as the invincible juggernaut of the villainous faction.

However, The Bloodline has been down on its luck for a few months now. With the group's leader neither getting his team the win at Survivor Series: WarGames nor managing to secure the Ula Fala, it's time Jacob Fatu starts asking himself if he still 'loves Solo?'

Additionally, despite how stellar they look as a duo, Fatu's tag team with Tama Tonga isn't doing any favors to his win-loss record either. Thus, the recent losses could turn out to be the path that leads to The Samoan Werewolf severing all ties and embarking on a generational singles run.

