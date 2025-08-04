3 Reasons why Jacob Fatu lost to Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 04, 2025 01:23 GMT
Jacob Fatu lost to Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam!
Jacob Fatu lost to Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam! (Credits: Netflix)

The fourth match on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two card was between the former Bloodline members, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, in a Steel Cage for the United States Championship.

The bout kicked off slowly but turned chaotic as Sikoa's MFTs ran in to help Sikoa capture the win. Talla Tonga even handcuffed the Samoan Werewolf. However, even the handcuffs couldn't stop Fatu as he broke the chain and stopped Solo from escaping the cage.

However, Sikoa kept jumping for the escape as he reached the door, and Talla Tonga landed a big shot at Jacob Fatu, helping the former Tribal Chief to nearly escape the cage and retain his United States Championship.

Trending
In this listicle, take a look at three possible reasons why Jacob Fatu lost to Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2025:

#3. The Bloodline saga continues

Jacob Fatu regaining the WWE United States Championship by beating Solo Sikoa would have put a full stop to the saga. The Stamford-based promotion might have extended plans for the Bloodline Saga 2.0.

The Samoan Werewolf, with the help of Jimmy Uso, attacked JC Mateo and Tama Tonga. It was another hint that the storyline would continue on Friday Night SmackDown.

#2. WWE is putting MFT over

Jacob Fatu has evolved into a major singles superstar, and many consider him a future WrestleMania main-eventer. Meanwhile, the MFT is relatively new; almost every single star in the heel faction is a newcomer, except for Solo Sikoa himself.

A win over Jacob Fatu at the Biggest Party of the Summer would help the MTF get over and establish themselves amongst the top villainous groups in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. New Bloodline

The Samoan Werewolf lost a winning battle due to Solo Sikoa's MFTs. This may be a perfect wake-up call for Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso, and they might call Jey Uso back on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The Yeet Master could join the blue brand, forming the new Bloodline with Fatu and Big Jim, and go all-in war against Solo Sikoa and his heel faction.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

