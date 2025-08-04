3 Reasons why Jacob Fatu lost to Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam

The fourth match on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two card was between the former Bloodline members, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, in a Steel Cage for the United States Championship.The bout kicked off slowly but turned chaotic as Sikoa's MFTs ran in to help Sikoa capture the win. Talla Tonga even handcuffed the Samoan Werewolf. However, even the handcuffs couldn't stop Fatu as he broke the chain and stopped Solo from escaping the cage.However, Sikoa kept jumping for the escape as he reached the door, and Talla Tonga landed a big shot at Jacob Fatu, helping the former Tribal Chief to nearly escape the cage and retain his United States Championship.In this listicle, take a look at three possible reasons why Jacob Fatu lost to Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2025:#3. The Bloodline saga continuesJacob Fatu regaining the WWE United States Championship by beating Solo Sikoa would have put a full stop to the saga. The Stamford-based promotion might have extended plans for the Bloodline Saga 2.0.The Samoan Werewolf, with the help of Jimmy Uso, attacked JC Mateo and Tama Tonga. It was another hint that the storyline would continue on Friday Night SmackDown.#2. WWE is putting MFT overJacob Fatu has evolved into a major singles superstar, and many consider him a future WrestleMania main-eventer. Meanwhile, the MFT is relatively new; almost every single star in the heel faction is a newcomer, except for Solo Sikoa himself.A win over Jacob Fatu at the Biggest Party of the Summer would help the MTF get over and establish themselves amongst the top villainous groups in the Stamford-based promotion.#1. New BloodlineThe Samoan Werewolf lost a winning battle due to Solo Sikoa's MFTs. This may be a perfect wake-up call for Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso, and they might call Jey Uso back on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.The Yeet Master could join the blue brand, forming the new Bloodline with Fatu and Big Jim, and go all-in war against Solo Sikoa and his heel faction.