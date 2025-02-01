3 Reasons why Jacob Fatu lost again on WWE SmackDown 

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown ended with Damian Priest and LA Knight defeating Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. However, soon after the match, The Samoan Werewolf struck down the Archer of Infamy and stood tall in the closing moments of the show.

Many were surprised by Fatu's loss, as this was the final show before the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. Furthermore, he had also lost to Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event, albeit via Disqualification.

So, another loss was unexpected. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Jacob Fatu suffered a loss on SmackDown this week.

#3. WWE is currently not focused on the win-loss ratio of Jacob Fatu

One of the reasons why Jacob Fatu might have suffered another loss on SmackDown this week is that WWE may not be prioritizing his win-loss ratio. The booking of Fatu still seems strong, as he destroyed Braun Strowman and left him in a bloodied state at SNME 2025.

Additionally, he also stood tall in the post-match segment. This suggests that the company’s main focus right now is to book him in a dominant way rather than on his win-loss record in matches.

#2. No effect on Jacob Fatu's momentum

Another reason behind this loss could be that it does not affect Jacob Fatu's momentum. Still, the Samoan Werewolf is seen as a dangerous star, just as he was established since his arrival. Since there is no derailment in his momentum, it seems that the company wanted to give the other stars the victory.

Damian Priest and LA Knight won the match, but if they had suffered the loss, it could have hurt their momentum and potentially set them back on the main roster. With no concern regarding the Samoan Werewolf, WWE may have decided to give him another loss after SNME 2025.

#1. To give Damian Priest & LA Knight a major win before WWE Royal Rumble PLE

Damian Priest has recently shifted to SmackDown, and losing a match early in his tenure could be concerning for his future. As for LA Knight, The Megastar lacks a clear direction on Friday Nights, as he is primarily involved in the Bloodline storyline.

Given this, it seems the victory was much-needed for the Babyface team. That is why WWE decided to have Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga suffer the loss, allowing Priest and Knight to emerge victorious. This also allows the company to solidify the strong status of their popular heroic stars heading into the Men's traditional match.

Meanwhile, it's important to note that the Samoan Werewolf did not suffer the loss directly, as Tama was the one who got pinned by the Archer of Infamy.

