3 Reasons why Braun Strowman beat Jacob Fatu at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Braun Strowman faced his biggest nightmare in the form of Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf viciously destroyed the Monster Among Monsters and didn’t even stop after Nick Aldis and other officials arrived to intervene post-match.

However, the match ended with Strowman winning via disqualification. Jacob shoved the referee as he tried to stop him from continuing his assault on Strowman. The referee was knocked to ringside, prompting the bell to be rung, and the Bloodline member suffered a loss via DQ.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the Monster Among Monsters defeated The Samoan Werewolf at WWE SNME.

#3. To continue the rivalry between Braun and Jacob

One of the potential reasons why Strowman defeated Jacob Fatu via disqualification could be to prolong their rivalry in the Stamford-based promotion. In this match, The Samoan Werewolf brutally destroyed Braun and came close to completely incapacitating him, but the official victory still went to Braun.

This gives the former Universal Champion a slight edge over the Bloodline member, indicating that their feud is far from over. Jacob Fatu is likely to return soon to destroy Strowman again and secure an official victory.

Additionally, with the post-match assault, the 41-year-old will undoubtedly seek vengeance against Jacob, further solidifying the continuation of their rivalry.

#2. To display the monster instinct of Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu completely dominated Braun Strowman and had every opportunity to emerge as the clear victor by pinning him. However, The Samoan Werewolf chose to continue his relentless assault on Braun, ignoring the referee’s attempts to stop him. As a result, Strowman’s victory may have been used to highlight the monstrous instincts of the Bloodline member.

This demonstrates that when The Samoan Werewolf is on a rampage, he doesn’t care about securing a victory as his sole focus is on destroying his opponent.

#1. To keep some momentum for Strowman alive after WWE SNME

Braun Strowman calls himself The Monster Among Monsters in WWE. However, he was brutally destroyed by The Samoan Werewolf. Another rationale behind his disqualification victory could be that WWE wants to keep some momentum on his side following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This disqualification win at least gives him an official victory in the record books, preventing a complete downfall for Strowman in the Stamford-based promotion.

