3 Reasons why JD McDonagh lost career-altering match on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh put his body on the line to get into The Judgment Day on WWE RAW, only to get it all taken away from him. The Irish Ace just lost a “Loser leaves the Judgment Day” to R-Truth on the red brand.

Both men squared off in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight on the latest episode of the red brand. Truth picked up the win after he put McDonagh through the table and scored the decisive pinfall – much to the shock of Dominik Mysterio.

Now that we’ve had a recap, let’s take a look at three reasons why JD McDonagh lost his ‘career-altering’ match to R-Truth on WW RAW:

#3. The Judgment Day needed a new spin in their storyline

The Judgment Day ran roughshod over the entire RAW roster in 2023. Almost every member of the faction won something big during said year. That being said, they reached the point where something new and fresh was needed to retain fan interest in the group.

There’s no denying that R-Truth’s involvement in the storyline has been great so far. The 51-year-old star is an incredible entertainer. He can make superstars break character like nothing. His introduction to the Judgment Day will definitely add more to the storyline.

#2. Possible feud between JD McDonagh and Damian Priest

Damian Priest was vehemently against JD McDonagh getting into The Judgment Day. The Archer of Infamy almost choked out the former NT UK star during a backstage segment on WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago.

It is possible McDonagh losing the match could lead to a feud between him and Priest. McDonagh might question Priest’s intent to be calm and collected near R-Truth while not displaying the same attitude for McDonagh, who sacrificed himself on multiple occasions for the group.

#1. End of WWE RAW’s top faction

WWE RAW has many factions and stables vying for supremacy. The Judgment Day is at the top of the mountain because they’ve (almost) every major gold on them. They’re also the only faction to go back and forth with The Bloodline and survive.

That being said, the elimination of perhaps their most loyal member could cause a domino effect for The Judgment Day. JD McDonagh might not take the loss to R-Truth lightly and hatch a nefarious plan to take down the entire faction.

