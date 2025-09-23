3 Reasons why Jey Uso abandoned Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW

Tensions have been rising among the Usos, and Jey Uso has continued to tease a heel turn on the red brand. The twins reunited to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, and LA Knight was later announced as the special guest referee for the showdown.After arguments between Knight and Jey, the match ended with The Usos taking a big loss at the premium live event. This week’s edition of the red brand featured a match between LA Knight and Jey Uso, and the build-up to it featured tensions between The Usos themselves. Cody Rhodes also tried to calm things down and talk to Jey, but the latter continued to tease a heel turn.While Jey Uso was able to pick a victory against Knight, he used the distraction from The Vision, who even tried to take the latter down following the match. However, Jimmy Uso came out with a steel chair, trying to help Knight, which led Paul Heyman to ask The Vision to step back. However, while Jimmy came out with a chair, Jey abandoned his brother and went backstage, leaving the world talking.Fans have been wondering why the former World Heavyweight Champion decided to abandon his own brother. Let’s check out a few reasons that might justify Jey’s decision.#3. Jimmy Uso came out to save LA KnightJey Uso has undoubtedly built a feud with the megastar over the past few weeks, and fans expect massive heat between them in the next few weeks. Both men are clearly not on the same page, and Jey might not want to get involved in Knight’s business anymore.Jimmy Uso came out to help the megastar, which could be the reason why Jey abandoned his brother on the red brand.#2. Jey Uso didn’t want to get into business with the Vision anymoreMain Event Jey is undoubtedly trying to move on from the storyline against The Vision following the big loss at Wrestlepalooza, and seemingly doesn’t want to get into business with the faction anymore.The Vision tried to make a statement against LA Knight on the red brand and circled the megastar, which didn’t have Jey involved at all. This could be the reason the latter chose to stay out of the action that could have unfolded.#1. Jey Uso is acting like Roman ReignsRoman Reigns made a name for himself by not getting involved in much action throughout his reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Instead, he let his cousins take care of the in-ring work and rarely interfered in it.This is the path Jey might be taking lately, with Jimmy Uso taking care of all the action, and if things turn around and his brother is indeed in trouble, he could come out to turn things around and save him. With Jey teasing a heel turn week after week on the red brand, this could be the perfect reason why he decided to let Jimmy do what he wanted. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.