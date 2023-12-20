Since debuting on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso has done well for himself. While he comes from a background where he was accustomed to wrestling in a team, Jey realized his potential and is currently having a great singles run. However, the only thing he lacks is a singles championship.

This is where someone like Gunther comes into play. Gunther has no opponent since beating The Miz on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Hence, WWE could book a match between the Austrian and Jey.

If this match happens, many would want to see the latter dethrone Gunther.

Also, given that Jey teased a potential rivalry against the IC Champion by beating Ludwig Kaiser on RAW, the possibility of this match happening is high.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Jey Uso must dethrone Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship:

#3. Jey Uso can build a stacked resume ahead of WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, which takes place on April 6 and 7, 2024, Jey Uso is expected to face Jimmy Uso in a singles match. While many would want to see the two brothers face each other, given the history they share, it is also important for them to build their resume in singles competitions, given they were always a team.

This is where Jey beating Gunther could come into play. Given how the Austrian is looked upon in WWE, a victory over him would be highly beneficial for the former Bloodline member.

Also, since Jey Uso is extremely popular among fans, a loss against him won't hurt Gunther's stock.

#2. To allow Gunther to pursue a World Championship

Gunther's current reign as the Intercontinental Champion has made him the longest-reigning IC Champion ever. During this run, the 36-year-old has expressed utter dominance, and many believe he is now ready to challenge and potentially win a World Championship.

If that is true and WWE desires the same, then it will be important for the Stamford-based promotion to book Gunther to lose the title. And given the current scenario on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso could be the ideal candidate to carry the title made prestigious by the Austrian.

#1. To win his first singles championship in WWE

While Jey Uso has many accomplishments in tag team competitions, he has yet to win a singles title in WWE. Previously, Jey fought the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the World Championship. But, on both occasions, he fell short and couldn't win the title.

However, this time around, Jey can rewrite history and look to potentially become the next Intercontinental Champion. Given how prestigious the title is, the 38-year-old could become an even bigger star if he wins and constantly defends the title. It will be interesting to see what happens ahead with Jey.