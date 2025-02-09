3 Reasons why Jimmy Uso is better than Jey Uso

Jey and Jimmy Uso grew up together in the business. As Rikishi's sons, the twins were destined for success. Indeed, The Usos became one of the greatest tag teams of all time as they shattered multiple records.

However, like most tag teams, the brothers eventually split and took separate routes. Jey Uso embarked on a quest to become a main-event caliber top star in WWE. To his credit, he won the Intercontinental Title, and most recently won the Men's Royal Rumble.

Jey's success is well-deserved. The Yeet Master has a natural bond with the WWE Universe, with his catchphrase getting over globally. His popularity and fame have cast a huge shadow over 'Big Jim.'

Jimmy Uso is also an immensely talented and passionate superstar, and he may be better than his more popular twin brother.

#3. Jimmy Uso is a family man

A superstar's character is the foundation of their pro wrestling career. For The Usos, their family was everything. They were loyal to Roman Reigns as reliable members of The OG Bloodline. In addition, they had each other's back.

Unfortunately, family turmoil and Reigns' manipulation led to The Usos parting ways. Jimmy Uso would remain loyal to The OG Bloodline as he re-established his loyalty to the Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, Jey went his separate way.

The brothers engaged in a singles feud, which was won by Jey. However, despite the pain they put each other through, Big Jim was willing to let bygones be bygones and he initiated a reunion six months after their 'Mania match.

During Reigns' quest to take down The New Bloodline, led by the treacherous Solo Sikoa, Jimmy was at the forefront of the reconciliation effort. He approached his reluctant brother on RAW and brought him back to the family.

Jimmy's loyalty to his family- the bedrock of his character and success- is a testament to his great character work. The former Tag Team Champion deserves more respect for remembering his roots.

#2. Big Jim has solid promo skills

This past week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso interrupted Drew McIntyre and cut one of the most passionate promos in recent memory. He didn't stutter and clearly communicated his passion to the WWE Universe.

There is no denying Main Event Jey Uso's passion for the business. However, sometimes, Jey gets too caught up in emotion, which leads to some stuttering. Hence, the quality of the promos drop.

Big Jim has not had many opportunities to communicate as a singles star with the audience. But, with time and practice, his promo skills will further improve.

#1. Jimmy Uso's in-ring work is amazing

The Usos have a similar moveset. Superkicks and Uso Splashes are frequently used. Jey also uses the Spear, which he adopted from Roman Reigns. It, therefore, becomes a matter of which brother does it better.

Jimmy's uppercuts look devastating, backed up by the charisma with which he delivers them. The Superkicks and Uso Splash are also executed to perfection. Meanwhile, he deserves extra credit for not adopting the Spear, attempting to diversify his move-set.

He also recently executed a Corkscrew Moonsault in the Men's Rumble, indicating some diversity. Hence, Jimmy's in-ring skills cannot be denied.

