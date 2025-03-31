3 Reasons why Jimmy Uso will sacrifice himself on WWE RAW tonight

Jimmy Uso is set to take on Gunther in a non-title match on WWE RAW in London, England. It's the final episode of the red show on the Europe tour as the Road to WrestleMania 41 returns to the United States.

Ad

The match between Big Jim and The Ring General was set up last week when the former slapped the World Heavyweight Champion backstage. Jimmy was looking out for his younger brother, who seemingly lost his confidence after all that had been said online, the mishaps on live television, and Gunther always getting the upper hand.

Ad

Trending

With WrestleMania less than a month away, this match could set up a big beatdown. Let's look at the three reasons why Big Jim will sacrifice himself for Jey Uso.

#1 Jimmy Uso will do anything for his brother

The Usos reunited (Photo source: wwe.com)

Despite all that has happened in the past two years, Jey and Jimmy Uso are still brothers. They have reconciled, with Jimmy having the intent of helping his twin achieve his dream at WrestleMania 41. That means he'll do anything in his power to give Jey an advantage.

Ad

Jimmy wants to assault Gunther and soften him up ahead of WrestleMania. However, the opposite is likely to happen with The Ring General putting Big Jim away in front of Main Event Jey.

#2 Jey Uso needs to find his mojo back

Ad

Now that Jimmy Uso being attacked by Gunther is the likeliest outcome, it's the main trigger for Jey Uso to get his mojo back. All the negative comments online, the botches in the ring, and not getting the best of The Ring General might have taken a toll on Jey's mental state.

Before he was The Yeet Master, Jey was The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' Right Hand Man. He was a different animal back then and would likely need to tap into that to have a shot at beating Gunther.

Ad

#3 Jimmy Uso knows the motivation his twin needs ahead of WrestleMania 41

The Usos and Roman Reigns (Photo source: wwe.com)

In addition to the World Heavyweight Championship, Jey Uso needs a bigger motivation to put Gunther away at WrestleMania 41. Seeing his twin brother get beaten down and feeling helpless could make or break Jey.

Ad

The real Jey wouldn't let haters dictate his confidence. He wouldn't let Gunther beat up Jimmy or any other members of his family. Leaving WrestleMania without the World Heavyweight Championship would be unacceptable for him.

It's time for Main Event Jey to get serious and maintain his focus to achieve his ultimate goal. Jimmy knows love and family are great motivators, so he'll "take one for the team" in this scenario.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback