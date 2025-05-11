3 Reasons why John Cena beat Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 has gone down in history as one of the most exciting post-WrestleMania PLEs. The show featured multiple highlight moments, including Jeff Cobb’s debut, Pat McAfee’s in-ring return, and John Cena retaining his title by defeating his arch-rival Randy Orton in front of his home crowd.

In the final moments of the match, R-Truth helped his childhood hero, John Cena, by distracting Randy Orton. This distraction allowed Cena to pull off his trump card as he low-blowed the Apex Predator and struck Orton in the skull with the championship, recreating a similar ending to WrestleMania 41, and then pinned The Apex Predator to retain his title.

In this listicle, we will look at three potential reasons why John Cena beat Randy Orton at Backlash 2025:

#3. John Cena’s retirement tour

John Cena is riding the final run of his WWE career, as he is set to retire from in-ring competition later this year. Cena as champion is highly profitable for the Stamford-based promotion, as he sells major merchandise, tickets, boosts viewership, and increases social media numbers, making himself the golden goose for the company.

Perhaps Cena losing his title to Randy Orton at Backlash 2025 would have derailed the company’s momentum and disrupted the future lineup for Cena.

#2. Randy Orton had no competition in WWE

Though Randy Orton possesses the tools to become a great champion, he currently lacks names he could potentially face as champion, which could pull off a massive box office. Meanwhile, John Cena has a long list of opponents he could battle to create a tremendous spectacle.

Just after his win at Backlash 2025, John Cena called out for a real competition. CM Punk posted a cryptic story on his Instagram, hinting at the possibilities of another iconic re-encounter.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena 2

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, becoming the historic 17-time WWE champion. The WWE Universe hasn’t heard from The American Nightmare since his loss at The Show of Shows.

Rhodes has reportedly taken some time off his schedule. However, the 39-year-old superstar will return soon, aiming to recapture the Undisputed Title. The Cena-Rhodes saga is far from over, and the Stamford-based promotion may have major plans for this spectacle. Orton winning gold would have jeopardized the plans for the sequel of the iconic rivalry.

