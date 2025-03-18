3 reasons why John Cena and Cody Rhodes ignored The Rock on WWE RAW

John Cena broke his silence on the latest episode of WWE RAW for the first time since turning on Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, earlier this month. The Franchise Player got quite the reaction from the live crowd at Brussels, and despite the deafening boos and chants against him, Cena arguably cut one of the best promos of his career.

The Leader of Cenation labeled fans selfish and asserted their relationship was dysfunctional and toxic. John Cena expressed he was ending his relationship with fans before Cody Rhodes ran out and confronted him.

The American Nightmare questioned John Cena’s credibility and firmly asserted that he wanted to face the man Cena was, and not the “whiny bi**h” he had become on The Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Surprisingly neither Cena nor Rhodes mentioned The Rock during the promo.

This article looks into three possible reasons why The Final Boss wasn’t mentioned in the much-awaited promo on RAW this week:

#3. Focus on John Cena’s outrage towards fans

John Cena’s mask of kindness has finally fallen off his face. The Franchise Player went off on fans calling them toxic and describing how they have always taken from him and despite his every effort, he was still hated.

There is a chance, that WWE wanted to make the entire John Cena segment about crafting his new character and also him revealing his true motive for unleashing his darker side.

The Rock’s reference would have shifted the narrative from Cena’s outrage and frustrations toward fans to a wholly new direction.

#2. John Cena turning heel was bigger than The Rock's part in the storyline

The Leader of Cenation is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Heel Cena will be the ultimate villain in Rhodes’ path this year. Mentioning The Rock would turn the attention towards the feud between The American Nightmare and The Final Boss.

This would have affected Cena’s heel turn and made him look secondary to The Rock. To avoid this possibility and make The Leader of Cenation’s heel turn bigger than The Final Boss storyline, the Stamford-based promotion seemingly avoided mentioning The Brahma Bull much on this week's edition of RAW.

#1. Saving The Rock’s involvement for the future?

The Road to WrestleMania 41 still has a long way before fans reach the final destination for the Cena vs. Rhodes clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship. There’s still much left to unfold in this saga.

WWE is best known for dropping bombshells, and there is a possibility the Stamford-based promotion could be saving The Rock for the future to unfold the Cena-Rhodes saga.

The Final Boss could make a surprise appearance on the red brand and play mind games with the champion or could have something wholly unexpected waiting for the WWE Universe, and only time will tell.

