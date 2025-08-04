3 Reasons why John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 04, 2025 02:50 GMT
John Cena lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam! (Credits: Netflix)
The historic WWE SummerSlam 2025 concluded with a bang, with a five-star main-event war between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The title reign of the Last Real Champion ended after 105 days.

The two tore the house down and truly made up for the WrestleMania 41 match with a banger contest. The bout featured multiple near-falls, and both stars performed their finishers several times.

The contest ended with Rhodes connecting a vicious Cross Rhodes on an already battered Cena, regaining the title cleanly. However, that wasn't the end, as Brock Lesnar returned after a two-year absence and attacked The Cenation Leader, leaving burning questions.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

#3. John Cena could be up for a big fight

The Last Real Champion is nearly finished with his retirement tour, and the Stamford-based promotion has already begun laying the groundwork for Cena's next big bout.

Brock Lesnar returned after nearly two years and launched an attack on John Cena, setting up a big fight. Cena and Lesnar have a long history. WWE could book an "End of an Era" type super match between the Ruthless Aggression era legends later this year.

#2. Cody Rhodes needed the win

The American Nightmare is the face of the company. He lost his title at WrestleMania 41 to John Cena because of his heel antics, but the 40-year-old star was all geared up for the rematch.

Losing to Cena again, who is close to retirement, would have hurt Cody Rhodes' position as the company’s face. Therefore, he needed to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title.

#1. The company needs a full-time champion

Although Cena had a memorable 17th title reign during his retirement tour, his part-time schedule was a major problem for the Stamford-based promotion, as their top champion wasn't appearing on shows regularly.

However, Cody Rhodes could be a full-time champion, appearing on weekly shows. The American Nightmare has done this before during his first reign and would probably repeat his workhorse champion reign.

Edited by Neda Ali
