3 reasons John Cena vs Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 is best for business

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.78K   //    09 Mar 2019, 17:44 IST

It's Joe's time to shine
It's Joe's time to shine

After spending an eternity down in NXT, missing multiple WrestleManias and turning into a jobber to the stars, The Samoan Submission Machine has finally won his first championship in WWE.

Samoa Joe won a fatal 4-way match on this past week'a SmackDown to win the gold, by pinning Andrade. After the win, he went off in a backstage interview, stating clearly that he is not here to please the WWE fans. More importantly, Joe reference John Cena, leading to speculation among the fans.

The rumours have been floating around since a while, and now it almost seems like a lock. John Cena might be coming back to WWE for a match against Joe at WrestleMania. Here are three reasons why this bout is best for business.

#3 A fresh rivalry

This rivalry deserves a long program
This rivalry deserves a long program

Apart from a few TV encounters, these superstars haven't had a proper program on WWE TV. WrestleMania 35 is already getting stacked up with matches that we have already witnessed multiple times, and the inclusion of this match would only do wonders for the card.

Rollins-Lesnar, Triple H-Batista, AJ-Orton are some bouts that we have already seen on our TVs. Cena vs Joe will certainly add that extra intrigue to the Mania card.

#2 Joe needs a big win

The feud with Brock didn't do Joe any favours
The feud with Brock didn't do Joe any favours

Joe has had nothing but extreme levels of bad luck, ever since he came on to the main roster scene. Now that he has finally won a coveted championship, it's high time he gets to face someone of the stature of JohnCena at the grandest stage of them all.

WWE hasn't handled Joe well, but this could be a much-needed start for the beginning of a monster heel push for Joe on SmackDown. He needs to beat Cena clean in the middle of the ring. Pinning Cena on a big stage will elevate him to a whole new level of stardom.

Even better, let Cena finally tap out to Joe. This will act as a huge boost for Joe's dwindling career, as Cena hasn't tapped out in more than 15 years. After Mania, Joe can run roughshod on the SmackDown locker room and become one of the biggest heels in the business by the end of the year.

