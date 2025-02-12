3 Reasons why Jordynne Grace is going to NXT instead of WWE's main roster

WWE has hired one of the best female wrestlers in the world. Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has officially signed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut to a contract, as confirmed by Michael Cole during the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Jordynne Grace even competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. This was her second appearance in the gimmick bout, with the prior taking place in 2024. That time, however, Jordynne was representing TNA Wrestling.

Beyond the two Royal Rumble appearances, Jordynne also made several showings on NXT. That made the recent reports indicating that Jordynne would be NXT-bound a bit surprising. It seemed to many that she was surely going to be going straight to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

If Jordynne will be strictly on NXT for the time being, the big question is why? This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations for the decision, which include helping her prepare, aiding NXT, and WrestleMania-related reasoning.

#3. She might be on NXT to get used to the WWE system

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling company on Earth. With that comes different responsibilities and requirements from performers. It is a significantly bigger operation and a well-oiled machine than even other major wrestling promotions.

For example, Jordynne Grace is no stranger to wrestling television. She has been with TNA Wrestling for years. As useful as that is in terms of development, the production in TNA is a fraction of that in WWE.

From time cues, entrance cues, promo styles, hard cams, and everything else, there is so much that goes into being a TV performer. Add in different expectations from management and different styles in doing even similar actions and Jordynne spending time in NXT makes sense.

She can adjust to the NXT and WWE's style, which will benefit Jordynne long-term. This means when she moves to RAW or SmackDown, she won't need as much of an adjustment as she might if she were to show up without a proper NXT run first.

#2. Jordynne Grace helps NXT level up

WWE NXT has undergone a lot of changes over the years. It started as a reality competition show. It then became a proper developmental territory. Over time, Triple H's influence led to it becoming a third brand, before it went back to being more of a developmental show.

Today, NXT is in the middle ground. It is focused on developing stars, but it is also a prime-time program on network television with regular touring shows. As a result, despite being developmental, WWE needs big names on the show to draw fans and eyeballs.

Jordynne could be on NXT instead of the main roster for that very reason. Just like how Ricky Starks first appeared on the silver-and-black brand tonight, she could be there to give the show a boost, at least for the short term.

This doesn't inherently mean she has to stay there for long, of course. Instead, this can be a temporary spot to get more eyeballs on the brand before she moves up to RAW or SmackDown.

#1. This helps Jordynne avoid getting lost in the shuffle during WrestleMania season

It is WrestleMania season! This is undoubtedly the most exciting time of the year for pro wrestling and especially World Wrestling Entertainment. Typically, the most exciting stories and weekly television shows take place during this period.

So far, only one major match is confirmed for the WWE event, which is Gunther vs. Jey Uso. Despite that, Triple H is certainly locked in the Hall of Fame ceremony. He also has major plans for all of the key players and the focus of creative will be on building up the card.

Jordynne, as talented as she is, will likely not show up and take a spot from the likes of Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and IYO SKY, among others. Instead, she would be more so on television for the next few months.

Without WrestleMania plans, Jordynne could get lost in the shuffle. NXT could instead keep her on the brand until after WrestleMania. Be it the night after the big show or the 2025 Draft, whenever that may be. Regardless, she can move up when the timing works out better.

