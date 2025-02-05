Surprising backstage updates on Jordynne Grace's WWE contract and future - Reports

Jordynne Grace has officially signed with WWE after a successful run with TNA, which saw her debut in NXT under the working relationship between the two companies. Now that the bodybuilder-wrestler is on The Road to WrestleMania 41, sources are opening up on her status and future.

The Juggernaut made her second-ever appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble, but this was also her first under contract to the company. Grace entered at #19 and went 22:41 before being eliminated 15th by Giulia. She had just one elimination of her own: Jaida Parker. Grace had been telling fans she was in Texas for her mother's birthday but was spotted at the airport hours before showtime.

Officials signed Grace to a multi-year contract, according to initial reports. Now word is that she inked a "main roster-level deal" that is good for five years. Fightful Select added that this will keep Grace locked in through 2029.

Backstage sources see Grace making it to the main roster before too long. It was noted that the plan has been for the 28-year-old to work on the NXT brand initially, but most within the company do not expect her to be there very long.

Grace's fans will be happy to hear she has retained the rights to her name and theme song, which she does own. It was also noted that TNA officials wanted to re-sign Jordynne, but they understood it was a long shot due to WWE's interest.

Triple H puts over Jordynne Grace at WWE Royal Rumble

Jordynne Grace returned to the Women's Royal Rumble last Saturday night, and now she's set to move forward as a contracted WWE Superstar.

After making her second Rumble appearance in a row, Grace was greeted backstage with praise from Triple H. As seen below, World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer took to Instagram to hype Grace up with one of his signature backstage photos.

"If you’re not familiar with @jordynnegrace, you will be soon enough. #RoyalRumble," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Grace was with TNA from October 16, 2018 - January 19, 2025. The longest-reigning and inaugural TNA Digital Media Champion was also the company's first Knockouts Triple Crown Champion as she held the three-time Knockouts World Championship three times and the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship once.

